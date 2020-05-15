8 things to know about the 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI

The 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI is still more than a year away from arriving, but there is plenty to get excited about for the eighth generation of the hot hatch.

1. The base model Golf and the three-door Golf are not coming back to the U.S., for now. The GTI and performance-tuned Golf R will be the only models sold here, both as 2022 models with five doors (including the rear hatch).

2. The 2022 Golf GTI will be powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 242 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque, which are improvements of 14 hp and 15 lb-ft over the current generation. A 6-speed manual with golf-ball shifter returns as standard equipment, while a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission will be available.

3. The new body is lower, longer, and has better aerodynamics. Combine that with a revised independent suspension with adjustable dampers and stiffer springs, and the front-wheel-drive GTI promises to carve corners better.

4. There is greater customization of how the hatch performs thanks to five drive modes and three settings for stability control, including a Sport mode that will temper the stability control system's threshold to intervene. Or you could just shut it off.

2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI

5. The revised interior will still offer plaid seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel and new layout for the controls.

2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI

6. The 2022 GTI will get Volkswagen's excellent 10.3-inch digital gauge cluster with clear and customizable displays. An 8.3-inch touchscreen comes standard, or an available 10.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment offers connected apps and features.

7. Standard features on the base GTI in S trim include a heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel, as well as 30-color ambient lighting, two USB-C ports, keyless ignition, and 18-inch wheels with all-season tires.

8. Automatic emergency braking and active lane control will also come standard.

The 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI will arrive the second half of 2021.