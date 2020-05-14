2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid review, Toyota Supra history, fleet mpg updates: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid makes family life easier

The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited requires an open plug and an open mind. That is the main difference for owners between the gas-only Pacifica minivan—or any other three-row family vehicle—and the Pacifica Hybrid.

