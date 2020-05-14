Fuel for thought: How the big, full-size SUVs stack up for gas mileage

The EPA announced this week ratings for the 2021 General Motors family of large SUVs: the 2021 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban, 2021 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL, and 2021 Cadillac Escalade. (Escalade ESV ratings were not yet available.)
The smattering of fuel economy digits figure heavily into family road trips this year. How do the big guys (and gals) from GM fare against the flotilla of full-sizers from everyone else? Glad you asked. Here's a rundown of the full-sizers available to hit the road.
GM hasn't yet announced fuel economy estimates for turbodiesel-powered Escalades, Suburbans/Tahoes, and Yukons. They'll likely be the fuel champs, but won't arrive in time for summer road trips. Bummer, man.
(Figures are provided in city/highway/combined mpg format, based on EPA estimates.)
2020 Ford Expedition Limited FX4
Most efficient: Rear-wheel drive, regular- or long-wheelbase (17/23/19 mpg)
Most popular: Four-wheel drive, regular wheelbase (17/22/19 mpg)
Total range: Up to 475 miles, rated on regular gasoline
2020 Infiniti QX80
Most efficient: Rear-wheel drive (14/20/16 mpg)
Most popular: Four-wheel drive (13/19/15 mpg)
Total range: Up to 416 miles, rated on premium gasoline
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Most efficient: Four-wheel drive, diesel (22/28/24 mpg)
Most popular: Four-wheel drive, gasoline (17/22/19 mpg)
Total range: Up to 545 miles, rated on diesel
2020 Lexus LX 570 equipped with Sport Package
Most efficient: Four-wheel drive (12/16/14 mpg)
Most popular: Ditto
Total range: Up to 344 miles, rated on premium fuel
2020 Lincoln Navigator
Most efficient: Rear-wheel drive, short wheelbase (16/22/19 mpg)
Most popular: Four-wheel drive, short wheelbase (16/21/18 mpg)
Total range: Up to 418 miles, rated on regular fuel
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
Most efficient: Four-wheel drive, GLS450 (19/23/21 mpg)
Most popular: Ditto
Total range: Up to 500 miles, rated on premium fuel
2020 Nissan Armada
Most efficient: Rear-wheel drive (14/19/16 mpg)
Most popular: Four-wheel drive (13/18/15 mpg)
Total range: Up to 416 miles, rated on regular fuel
2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro
Most efficient: Rear-wheel drive (13/17/15 mpg)
Most popular: Four-wheel drive (13/17/14 mpg)
Total range: Up to 396 miles, rated on regular fuel
2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Most efficient (for now): Rear-wheel drive (15/20/17 mpg)
Most popular (based on projections): Four-wheel drive (14/19/16 mpg)
Total range: Unavailable, but rated for premium fuel
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
Most efficient (for now): Rear-wheel drive Tahoe (16/20/18 mpg)
Most popular (based on projections): Four-wheel drive Tahoe (16/20/18 mpg)
Total range: Unavailable, but rated for regular fuel for 5.3-liter V-8 (6.2-liter V-8 rated for premium fuel)
2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali
Most efficient (for now): Rear-wheel drive Yukon, 5.3-liter V-8 (16/20/18 mpg)
Most popular (based on projections): Four-wheel drive Yukon, 6.2-liter V-8 (14/19/16 mpg)
Total range: Unavailable, but rated for regular fuel for 5.3-liter V-8 (6.2-liter V-8 rated for premium fuel)
