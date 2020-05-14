Fuel for thought: How the big, full-size SUVs stack up for gas mileage

The EPA announced this week ratings for the 2021 General Motors family of large SUVs: the 2021 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban, 2021 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL, and 2021 Cadillac Escalade. (Escalade ESV ratings were not yet available.)

The smattering of fuel economy digits figure heavily into family road trips this year. How do the big guys (and gals) from GM fare against the flotilla of full-sizers from everyone else? Glad you asked. Here's a rundown of the full-sizers available to hit the road.

GM hasn't yet announced fuel economy estimates for turbodiesel-powered Escalades, Suburbans/Tahoes, and Yukons. They'll likely be the fuel champs, but won't arrive in time for summer road trips. Bummer, man.

(Figures are provided in city/highway/combined mpg format, based on EPA estimates.)

2020 Ford Expedition Limited FX4

2020 Ford Expedition

Most efficient: Rear-wheel drive, regular- or long-wheelbase (17/23/19 mpg)

Most popular: Four-wheel drive, regular wheelbase (17/22/19 mpg)

Total range: Up to 475 miles, rated on regular gasoline

2020 Infiniti QX80

2020 Infiniti QX80

Most efficient: Rear-wheel drive (14/20/16 mpg)

Most popular: Four-wheel drive (13/19/15 mpg)

Total range: Up to 416 miles, rated on premium gasoline

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Most efficient: Four-wheel drive, diesel (22/28/24 mpg)

Most popular: Four-wheel drive, gasoline (17/22/19 mpg)

Total range: Up to 545 miles, rated on diesel

2020 Lexus LX 570 equipped with Sport Package

2020 Lexus LX 570

Most efficient: Four-wheel drive (12/16/14 mpg)

Most popular: Ditto

Total range: Up to 344 miles, rated on premium fuel

2020 Lincoln Navigator

2020 Lincoln Navigator

Most efficient: Rear-wheel drive, short wheelbase (16/22/19 mpg)

Most popular: Four-wheel drive, short wheelbase (16/21/18 mpg)

Total range: Up to 418 miles, rated on regular fuel

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

Most efficient: Four-wheel drive, GLS450 (19/23/21 mpg)

Most popular: Ditto

Total range: Up to 500 miles, rated on premium fuel

2020 Nissan Armada

2020 Nissan Armada

Most efficient: Rear-wheel drive (14/19/16 mpg)

Most popular: Four-wheel drive (13/18/15 mpg)

Total range: Up to 416 miles, rated on regular fuel

2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro

2020 Toyota Sequoia

Most efficient: Rear-wheel drive (13/17/15 mpg)

Most popular: Four-wheel drive (13/17/14 mpg)

Total range: Up to 396 miles, rated on regular fuel

2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2021 Cadillac Escalade

Most efficient (for now): Rear-wheel drive (15/20/17 mpg)

Most popular (based on projections): Four-wheel drive (14/19/16 mpg)

Total range: Unavailable, but rated for premium fuel

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban

Most efficient (for now): Rear-wheel drive Tahoe (16/20/18 mpg)

Most popular (based on projections): Four-wheel drive Tahoe (16/20/18 mpg)

Total range: Unavailable, but rated for regular fuel for 5.3-liter V-8 (6.2-liter V-8 rated for premium fuel)

2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali

2021 GMC Yukon/Yukon XL

Most efficient (for now): Rear-wheel drive Yukon, 5.3-liter V-8 (16/20/18 mpg)

Most popular (based on projections): Four-wheel drive Yukon, 6.2-liter V-8 (14/19/16 mpg)

Total range: Unavailable, but rated for regular fuel for 5.3-liter V-8 (6.2-liter V-8 rated for premium fuel)