Sonata vs. Passat, 2021 Toyota Supra review, GM fast charges EV plans: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Hyundai Sonata vs. 2020 Volkswagen Passat: Compare Cars

Mid-size sedans still matter, and the 2020 Hyundai Sonata and 2020 Volkswagen Passat represent two opposite ends of the new car segment.

2021 Toyota Supra review

The 2021 Toyota Supra gets a 255-horsepower turbo-4 engine to complement the 382-hp turbo-6, helping the sports car earn a TCC Rating of 6.4 out of 10.

Volkswagen extends warranties for some new and used cars for 3 more months

For owners of new or CPO Volkswagen vehicles, warranties that were set to expire have been extended for an additional three months, as long as the vehicle mileage is under the limit.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Toyota Supra

First drive review: The 2021 Toyota Supra 2.0 is the one that I want

When I spin the tires of the 2021 Toyota Supra 2.0 on the cobbled path that runs along Florida 399, it’s by mistake. It’s barely dawn, and I don’t want anyone to know I’m about to escape the orbit of the little town where I’ve sheltered in place.

2021 BMW M5 spy shots

BMW is readying a mid-cycle facelift for the 5-Series and this means all the various models, including the M5 super sedan, will come under the knife.

Mercedes teases next S-Class just as photos of unmasked car leak online

Mercedes-Benz is months away from revealing a new generation of its S-Class, and the automaker has just teased the car in a video presented by CEO Ola Kallenius where he welcomes back workers returning after the coronavirus shutdown.

From Green Car Reports:

GM EV day - battery

GM has fast-tracked its electric-vehicle program in pandemic slowdown

General Motors is steadfast that its next-generation electric vehicle program, revealed in March, is moving ahead as planned despite the pandemic slowdown and corresponding budget cuts elsewhere in the company.

Lordstown electric pickup will use Elaphe in-wheel motors, made in-house

Lordstown Motors hasn't revealed many details of its Endurance electric pickup truck, but the company did say earlier this year that the truck will use in-wheel motors. Now we know exactly which motor Lordstown will use.

SparkCharge mobile charging will get tested by roadside assistance in SF and LA

Instead of searching for a charging station, what if the station came to you? Startup SparkCharge is deploying a mobile charging system in pilot programs for San Francisco and Los Angeles.