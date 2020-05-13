Buy a car
Volkswagen extends warranties for some new and used cars for 3 more months

2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI

2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
May 13, 2020

Volkswagen will extend warranties on new and used cars for three months, the automaker announced Wednesday.

The program will extend warranties for three months on new Volkswagens and certified pre-owned cars sold by Volkswagen that would've expired between March 1, 2020, and May 31, 2020. In a statement, the automaker said the warranties would be extended only by time but not mileage. For owners, that means if a bumper-to-bumper or powertrain warranty would've expired May 15, that warranty would be extended until August 15, so long as the car's mileage is under the limit.

Volkswagen is one of many automakers including Audi, Porsche, Hyundai, Kia, and nearly all others, who have extended warranties, lease terms, or payment assistance to owners due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although many states have limited dealerships from opening lots, most manufacturers have offered assistance to new buyers to spur car sales. VW offers up to 120 days deferred on the first payment of a new car, interest-free financing for up to five years on most used cars, and 6 months of payment assistance to buyers who've lost jobs during the coronavirus slowdown.

