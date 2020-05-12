2021 Audi Q8 review, Vector supercars revisited, Mustang Mach-E gets OTAs: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Audi Q8

The 2021 Audi Q8 stands alone as the most expensive crossover in its showroom, the most comfortable for four adults, and the quickest, too. Audi may not agree with us that it’s the Audi that all other Audis aspire to be, but we know a duck when we see/hear/drive one.

Audi infotainment touchscreens primed for a big boost in 2021 models

Most 2021 Audi models get an upgraded version of Audi's MIB 3 infotainment system with faster processing times and more frequent over-the-air updates.

2020 Ford Expedition, 2020 Lincoln Navigator SUVs recalled; Ford Mustang also needs fix

Ford announced on Tuesday three recalls that cover about 40,000 newer vehicles in North America. The Ford Expedition full-size SUV is part of two recalls.

Vector M12 Targa design sketch by Michael Santoro

See the supercars that never made it out of Vector’s design studio

Obscure American supercar maker Vector Aeromotive planned three supercars in the 1990s that never came to be. Here's what could have been.

2021 Volkswagen Golf R spy shots and video

Volkswagen launched a redesigned Golf overseas late last year, and while the jury's still out on whether the regular version will end up here, enthusiast versions like the Golf GTI and Golf R are confirmed to be U.S.-bound.

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe suits up for police duty

The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) and Special Service Vehicle (SSV) will compete with police SUVs from Ford and Dodge for departments' dollars.

Ford Mustang Mach-E, downloading update!

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV cues a shift to over-the-air updates

Ford has confirmed that the 2021 Mustang Mach-E is the first of many Ford vehicles—not just EVs—to be capable of over-the-air upgrades.

Report: 2024 Volvo XC100 Recharge EV will embrace SUV-coupe trend

Volvo will embrace the SUV-coupe trend started by German luxury automakers with its own electric contender, according to a new report.

Lucid Air electric car: Fleet of 40 prototypes temporarily parked

Just a few miles away from the Fremont, California, plant where Tesla was due to restart Monday—defying authorities—Lucid was observing public-health rules.