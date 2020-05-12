2020 Ford Expedition, 2020 Lincoln Navigator SUVs recalled; Ford Mustang also needs fix

Ford announced on Tuesday three recalls that cover about 40,000 newer vehicles in North America. The Ford Expedition full-size SUV is part of two recalls.

The largest Ford recall is for the 2020 Ford Expedition and 2020 Lincoln Navigator full-size SUVs due to a faulty automatic emergency braking system. Drivers won't see notifications that the system can't detect and prevent a frontal crash, which could increase the risk of a crash if drivers are unaware of a defect. The system is standard and the recall includes 25,081 SUVs in the U.S. and 1,106 in Canada.

Ford said there were no known crashes or injuries due to the issue.

The 2019 Ford Expedition was recalled along with the 2019-2020 Ford Mustang for audible warnings and messages that don't chime or display long enough. If the transmission is not in park with the ignition off, the chime should sound for 10 seconds and the warning message should display for 30 minutes, instead of three seconds. The abbreviated warning could increase the risk of the driver leaving the vehicle without parking it. There are about 10,600 vehicles affected in North America.

The third recall is for the 2014-2017 Ford Transit Connect cargo and passenger van. The panoramic roof isn't sealed properly and could let in wind, water, or it could even separate from the vehicle. There are 5,088 vans recalled in the U.S. and 45 in Canada.

Ford didn't specify a timeline for the recalls, but Ford owners can check their Ford VIN at the Ford owners website for a recall service schedule.