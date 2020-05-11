2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport crossover won't be penalized at the pump for more performance

Federal testers last week said the new 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport will manage nearly identical fuel economy to its counterpart, despite its larger engine.

The EPA lists the new Crosstrek Sport at 27 mpg city, 34 highway, 29 combined, when equipped with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

That compares to the Crosstrek's rating of 28/33/30 mpg with a smaller engine.

Subaru hasn't yet detailed the new Crosstrek Sport, or how much it will cost, but it's likely to borrow the 2.5-liter flat-4 from the Forester, which makes 182 horsepower. The 2.0-liter flat-4 currently offered in the Crosstrek makes 152 hp and is mated to a CVT or 6-speed manual transmission. For now, federal regulators only list a CVT for the Crosstrek Sport and it's unclear if it will be available with a manual transmission. All-wheel drive is standard on all Crosstreks, regardless of engine or transmission.

A Crosstrek Hybrid is available with a plug-in powertrain and is rated up to 35 mpg combined with a 17-mile all-electric range. Those versions are sold in very small quantities, mostly in California and other states that follow stricter emissions regulations.

The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport is expected to arrive later this year. Stay tuned for details about the Crosstrek's new engine and prices.