Toyota launches Prius 2020 Edition, AMG E 53 review, Tesla to leave California? What's New @ The Car Connection

Toyota Prius 2020 Edition celebrates hybrid's 20th birthday in U.S.

Toyota is throwing the Prius a party for its 20th birthday in the U.S., and it will be a blacked-out affair. The 2021 Toyota Prius will be available in a special Prius 2020 Edition model with black inserts on the wheels, headlights, body sides, and side mirrors, the automaker announced Monday.

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport crossover won't be penalized at the pump for more performance

The performance-oriented version of the small crossover is only a shade off the fuel economy of the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek.

2020 Hyundai Sonata review

Hyundai clearly hasn't pulled the plug on sedans; the 2020 Sonata and 2020 Sonata Hybrid are high achievers in everything but performance. The lineup earns a 7.3 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 Coupe

Review update: 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 Coupe is a thrilling work of art

If the measure of art is how it is appreciated over time, then the 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 coupe might be a masterpiece. Each time I sat in the driver’s seat of a recent test car, a new element made me appreciate the thoughtful attention to design.

Toyota is bringing a hot hatch to the US

Toyota has finally confirmed it is bringing a hot hatchback to the United States. Under the “Upcoming Vehicles” tab on the automaker's local website is a placeholder for a “GR Hot Hatch.”

The second-gen Porsche Cayenne turbodiesel makes an excellent off-roader

Most Porsche Cayennes spend their lives in shopping mall parking lots and Starbucks drive-thrus, but they were built for more. The Cayenne has serious off-road potential, as this build from E-Motion Engineering demonstrates.

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla factory, Fremont, California

Musk announces Tesla HQ is leaving California, threatens moving assembly out too

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced via Twitter on Saturday that the company will move both its headquarters and future programs to Texas or Nevada immediately.

Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid lease deal is the best now on any PHEV

The Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) is being discontinued, but Hyundai is offering a good lease deal on any of the sedans still left on dealership lots.

First Lexus electric car: Battery covered by 10-year, 600,000+ mile warranty

The first Lexus electric car will get the most generous battery warranty coverage of any EV so far when it arrives in Europe by early next year. The Lexus UX 300e—an all-electric version of the UX crossover—will get a 10-year, 1,000,000 kilometer (600,000-mile) battery warranty, the automaker confirmed in a press release.