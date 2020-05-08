A-Class vs. CLA-Class, Lego Porsche builds bonds, mobile fast-charging future: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class vs 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class: Compare Cars

If you can’t get the lord to buy you a Mercedes-Benz, you have to do it yourself, and that can really stretch the budget. Mercedes answers that issue with its two lowest-priced cars, the A-Class and CLA-Class.

IIHS reports that new Jeep Wrangler SUV rolled over on its side during driver-side crash

The IIHS reported Thursday that the new Jeep Wrangler, which was last comprehensively updated for the 2018 model year, tipped over onto its passenger side during its driver-side small overlap crash test.

2021 Audi Q3 preview

We’re keen on small crossovers like the 2021 Audi Q3, and by looking at the road outside our windows, everyone else is too. This year, the Q3 returns and it’s largely the same as last year, except the price.

From Motor Authority:

Lego Technic Porsche 911 RSR

Duffer: Lego builds bridge between three generations of car lovers

The pistons in the flat-6 engine wouldn’t line up. The budding engineer ignored warnings that one minor alignment could screw up the entire design. “It’s fine,” he said.

Jerry Seinfeld's "Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee" is out of gas

During a press conference to discuss his new Netflix special “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill,” Seinfeld said he feels like there's nothing left to achieve with "Comedians In Cars" and that the show is unlikely to return for a 12th season, Variety reported Monday.

2021 BMW M5 CS spy shots

The high-performance M5 variant is also due to be updated and included in the range this time will be a new performance flagship positioned above the current M5 Competition and likely carrying the M5 CS designation. A prototype for this flagship has just been spotted.

From Green Car Reports:

Lightning Mobile charging system in Ford van

Mobile fast-charging: A must-have for electric truck and bus fleets?

Mobile fast-charging systems such as Lightning Mobile can help navigate off-peak power rules as well as help stranded EVs without a lot of downtime.

Crisis could tighten material supply for EV batteries and clean energy, IEA warns

The global coronavirus pandemic could present a major issue for electric cars and clean energy by restricting supplies of materials needed for batteries, solar panels, and wind turbines, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned in a report Wednesday.

Leaf-based Nissan e-NV200 XL electric van is bigger, still not US-bound

Nissan's e-NV200 XL makes the Leaf-based city van a step larger—but it remains unlikely to come to the U.S.