2020 Mercedes GLC 43 review, Lambo Huracan gets RWD option, XC90 EV goes semi-autonomous: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC43

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC43

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
May 7, 2020

Review update: The 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43 SUV "nose" the right spice level 

These are halcyon days for fleet-footed crossover SUVs. Saucy ‘utes like the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 43 AMG hardly look like they’re just as quick as their smaller siblings but stopwatches don’t lie.

5 things to know about Uconnect 5

Uconnect 5, the latest update to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' infotainment system, is faster, more responsive, and offers greater customization. 

Report: Traffic fatalities decreased, miles driven increased in 2019

Preliminary data points indicate that overall traffic fatalities in 2019 likely fell for the third year in a row. 

From Motor Authority:

Lamborghini Huracan Evo Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder

Lamborghini Huracan Evo Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder

Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder now with rear-wheel drive

Lamborghini's Huracan Evo received a rear-wheel-drive option in January, and for true driving enthusiasts this is the one to get. Not only does it deliver a purer driving experience than the all-wheel-drive Huracan Evo, it has a lower price to boot.

Updated Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio models join Alfa Romeo's 2020 lineup

Alfa Romeo's Giulia and Stelvio received a round of updates for 2020, and on Thursday the Italian automaker revealed the updated cars' high-performance Quadrifoglio variants.

Lotus launches classic racing liveries for the Elise

Lotus has just entered the hypercar space with its $2.1 million Evija, but the British sports car marque hasn't forgotten its more attainable cars.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Volvo XC90

2020 Volvo XC90

Electric Volvo XC90 will likely offer optional fully autonomous highway driving

An upcoming electric version of the Volvo XC90 could get what the automaker calls "fully autonomous highway driving" thanks to new sensors.

BMW re-ups electric-vehicle commitment—and hydrogen fuel-cell investment

BMW remains committed to both electric cars and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles. The German automaker will continue a planned rollout of battery-electric models, as well as investing in fuel-cell research for passenger cars.

VW design chief: ID electric vehicles among first created all-digitally

In a webconference presentation for the press Monday, Klaus Bischoff, the head of design for the entire Volkswagen Group, said that the new version of the VW Golf (the Golf 8) and all-electric ID family members are at the forefront as the automaker’s first vehicles with a truly digital design.

 

 

2020
The Car Connection
2020
The Car Connection

