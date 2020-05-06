Explorer vs Pilot, 2020 Genesis G70 review, Camry vs Sonata Hybrids: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Honda Pilot vs. 2020 Ford Explorer: Compare Crossover SUVs

Two of the bestselling three-row SUVs, the 2020 Honda Pilot and 2020 Ford Explorer, go about their family business a bit differently.

Pickup trucks outsell cars for the first time, and it may not be temporary

The Ford F-150, Ram 1500, and Chevy Silverado have been the best-selling light vehicles in America for a long time, but for the first time ever, the pickup truck segment as a whole outsold the car segment in the month of April.

2021 Kia Sedona preview

The 2021 Kia Sedona minivan sits across the lot from more interesting family crossovers and vehicles. (That it shares the same showroom as the Telluride crossover is just not fair, man.)

From Motor Authority:

Review update: The 2020 Genesis G70 checks your badge privilege

The 2020 Genesis G70 hits hard on all the small luxury sports sedan traits enthusiasts want: a smooth turbocharged engine, sharp handling, a firm ride, good looks, and tidy dimensions.

BMW USA bids farewell to European delivery option

BMW will bring to a close its European Delivery Program for customers in the United States this fall.

Coronavirus could limit 2020 Chevrolet Corvette production to 2,700 cars

The 2020 Corvette, the first mid-engine model in the marque's 67-year history, has had a difficult start.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid - First Drve - Portland OR, April 2020

2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid vs. 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid: Gas mileage drive review

The Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and Toyota Camry Hybrid both achieve more than 50 mpg, but they're quite different in many ways.

Commentary: Emissions–not gas mileage–should be foundation for Cash for Clunkers reboot

Real driving emissions ratings should be the start of any incentive program aimed at spurring sales, amid a pandemic with connections to air quality.

Tesla's battery approach vs. others: Teardown video breaks it down

As other automakers have launched competing electric cars, Tesla has managed to maintain an advantage in several key areas, including batteries.