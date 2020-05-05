Elantra vs. Corolla, 2020 BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe review, VW's EV plans: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Hyundai Elantra vs. 2020 Toyota Corolla: Compare Cars

The 2020 Toyota Corolla and 2020 Hyundai Elantra are two compact cars—and hatchbacks—that are great values with thrifty hybrids.

Mailbag: What's the difference between car, crossover, and SUV anyway?

"Why isn't an SUV a station wagon or a crossover?" a perplexed reader wrote us. "Are there any cars around anymore?"

2021 GMC Yukon gets big boost in towing, small bump in fuel economy

The newest SUVs from GMC can haul more than their predecessors and are incrementally more efficient, too.

From Motor Authority:

2020 BMW M85i Gran Coupe

Review update: 2020 BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe combines style with substance

BMW has big goals for its 8-Series. It’s the brand’s style leader and its performance leader. BMW races it, uses it to set the future design direction, and asks a lot of money for it, at least six figures.

The Porsche 911 GT2 has been terrorizing supercars for 25 years

The Porsche 911 has always been a fantastic sports car, but the GT2 made it something more. This year, the GT2 celebrates 25 years of terrorizing supercars (and some of its own drivers), so Porsche offered a retrospective on Monday.

Tuning firm plans modern Dodge Magnum SRT Hellcat Widebody

If the Dodge Magnum never bowed out of production after 2008, the latest build from Las Vegas tuning firm Jaye Fab is what a modern iteration might look like—in SRT Hellcat Widebody form.

From Green Car Reports:

VW MEB platform

Report: VW might create a new brand for affordable EVs

Volkswagen plans to launch 27 electric cars based on its MEB platform by 2022. That will include a family of affordable models although VW hasn't decided which brand they will be sold under, according to a new report.

All-electric garbage truck being tested in the Netherlands

Garbage trucks will never smell pleasant, but at least it's possible to get rid of the stench of diesel exhaust. Dutch truck manufacturer DAF just released an electric garbage truck for testing in its home country.

Plunge in demand for oil could be a win for renewables

Decreases in overall energy demand resulting from the global coronavirus pandemic will hit fossil fuels hard, while driving a shift toward renewable energy, according to a report issued last week.