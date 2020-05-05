Buy a car
from the safety of your home.
Connect with our dealer and finance partners through our site and ask for details regarding their at-home car buying services.
  • Video car tours
  • E-transaction: complete paperwork online
  • Vehicle home delivery
  • Enhanced vehicle sanitization
OK

2020 Hyundai Elantra vs. 2020 Toyota Corolla: Compare Cars

2020 Toyota Corolla LE

2020 Toyota Corolla

#4 in Compact Cars
6.7
Expert Rating

People's Vote

votesCast Your Vote!
Read full review »
2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

#17 in Compact Cars
5.8
Expert Rating

People's Vote

votesCast Your Vote!
Read full review »
Bengt Halvorson Bengt Halvorson Senior Editor
May 5, 2020
2020 Toyota Corolla SE

2020 Toyota Corolla SE

Compact sedans like the Elantra and Corolla mostly form the role of commuter cars in American households, and they’re spacious enough to be family vehicles for those with smaller kids or pets to put in the back seat.

If your budget is tight, the 2020 Toyota Corolla and 2020 Hyundai Elantra are two of the best values on the market. They both have low prices and relatively low ownership costs, yet they offer a lot of features and a decent amount of comfort, plus much better gas mileage versus taller crossovers.

The Car Connection ratings point to a significant difference between these two models: The 2020 Toyota Corolla earns a rating of 6.7 out of 10, while the Elantra gets just a 5.8. Put simply, the Corolla holds a solid edge for safety and features.

Keep in mind there’s a completely redesigned 2021 Hyundai Elantra due later in 2020. The 2021 Elantra will be even more competitive against the Corolla with the introduction of an Elantra Hybrid model that promises more than 50 mpg combined. The Corolla Hybrid already slots in as a more “normal-looking” alternative to the Prius, with an EPA combined 52 mpg.

MORE: Read our 2020 Hyundai Elantra and 2020 Toyota Corolla full reviews

Style and performance

Both of these models are offered in sedan or hatchback forms, but Hyundai calls the hatch version the Elantra GT. The sedans are the popular picks—and thus the models we’re focusing on here.

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

You’ll find quite a range of differences between these two models from an aesthetic and styling standpoint. The Elantra sedan borrows quite a bit on the outside from the larger Sonata, and that tends to make this model look wider than it really is at first glance. With creased and sculpted sides, plus a slight upkick at the tail, there’s a lot going on in the Elantra’s design and while it does flow harmoniously as a whole, some might see the sheet metal as too busy. The Corolla is  less plain-looking this time around; the glass is a little steeper at the front and rear, the grille is more distinctive, and the LED headlamps look like a fish hook.

Inside, the Corolla attempts to combine the lower-set look that many modern sedans are adopting with a 7.0-inch touchscreen that stands tall, plus a more cockpit-like aesthetic, and the result can be polarizing—so check it out, as some don’t like how close their knees get to the dash. The materials—including a stitched panel up in front of the passenger—are a big upgrade over the hard plastics of past Corollas. The Elantra is quite different inside, with a more conventional, T-shaped dash that incorporates a 5.0- or 7.0-inch touchscreen more cleanly. It’s taller but feels like it leaves more space in front of the driver and passenger.

Both of these models don’t build in a whole lot of driving enjoyment—at least not in the frugal-sedan versions we’re focusing on here. The base 1.8-liter inline-4 in the Corolla sedan makes 139 horsepower and is quiet and smooth albeit on the sluggish side with the standard CVT. Upper-trim SE and XSE sedans get a 169-hp, 2.0-liter inline-4 that’s perkier but noisier. Most Elantra models come with a 147-hp, 2.0-liter inline-4 that’s quiet and reasonably quick with the CVT for everyday driving needs—although Eco and Sport models come with 1.4-liter and 1.6-liter turbo-4 engines, respectively, both with 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmissions. Otherwise the driving experience in both of these models is, to put a word to it: calm. Both models feel responsive enough in their most common, affordable versions; just don’t push it too hard.

Comfort, safety, and features

Cabin comfort is another area in which we’d put the 2020 Toyota Corolla a step ahead of the Elantra—mostly because of the Corolla’s excellent new front seats (long a demerit in previous version) and its much-upgraded materials inside. Although the Elantra is equipped slightly better, it feels more like a traditional, frugal compact car inside. Neither of these models keep road noise out of the cabin, though.

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

The steady progress of engineering improvement—and the Corolla’s completely new body structure—help make the Toyota the obvious choice of these two for anyone who prioritizes safety. While the Elantra gets a mix of safety scores, including subpar four-star ratings from the federal government, the Corolla has earned a five-star federal rating plus IIHS Top Safety Pick status.

Both models come with automatic emergency braking and active lane control. The Hyundai includes a driver attention warning system, while the Toyota gets standard adaptive cruise control and can be optioned with blind-spot monitoring.

Prices for the 2020 Hyundai Elantra sedan lineup span from $20,105 for the Elantra SE up to $24,955 for the Sport. The 2020 Toyota Corolla sedan runs from $20,555 for the base L to $26,505 for the XSE model.

The 2020 Hyundai Elantra comes reasonably well equipped in base SE form, which includes things like keyless entry, full power windows and locks, and a six-way adjustable driver’s seat. Its base 5.0-inch touchscreen is small by today’s standards; to make matters worse, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility aren’t offered until the SEL trim and its 7.0-inch touchscreen system. The SEL is the Elantra we’d recommend. 

2020 Toyota Corolla XSE

2020 Toyota Corolla XSE

2020 Toyota Corolla XSE

2020 Toyota Corolla XSE

2020 Toyota Corolla XSE

2020 Toyota Corolla XSE

2020 Toyota Corolla XSE

2020 Toyota Corolla XSE

The Corolla emerges a step ahead of the Elantra. In its base L form it starts slightly above $20,000 and includes standard Apple CarPlay compatibility and a 7.0-inch touchscreen system, but it doesn’t yet support Android Auto.  At nearly $25,000, the Corolla XLE is tempting as it elevates this compact car into something more, with wireless smartphone charging, an 800-watt, nine-speaker audio system, in-car wi-fi, a sunroof, and upgraded upholstery. The XLE or the Hybrid, with its high mileage and decent feature set, would be our recommended pick.

If frugality is the focus of your search, you’ll find quite good gas mileage in both of these models, with an EPA-rated 21 mpg city, 41 highway, and 35 combined from the 2020 Hyundai Elantra SE and 30 mpg city, 38 highway, 33 combined from the 2020 Toyota Corolla L.

For now, the Corolla’s our pick here. But with the new Elantra on the way, we might return with a very different take on who emerges the winner later in the year.

Summary

6.7
Expert Rating
It’s still among the more mildly flavored mass-market sedans, but the 2020 Toyota Corolla has dropped the bland from its diet.
5.8
Expert Rating
The 2020 Hyundai Elantra is a well-equipped value.

Styling

6.0
Expert Rating
The latest Corolla sips some styling caffeine, but not more than it can handle.
Read More
6.0
Expert Rating
Compacts are the new mid-size sedan, and the 2020 Elantra fits well in these proportions.
Read More

Performance

5.0
Expert Rating
The 2020 Corolla ratchets up its enthusiasm for driving, but keeps it low-key.
Read More
5.0
Expert Rating
The 2020 Hyundai Elantra gets a new, more efficient CVT that drives like an automatic.
Read More

Comfort & Quality

6.0
Expert Rating
The 2020 Corolla suits up with swell front-seat space; the back seat and trunk pull up shy of rivals.
Read More
5.0
Expert Rating
The 2020 Hyundai Elantra is spacious but only impresses on top Limited trim or in the GT hatchback.
Read More

Safety

9.0
Expert Rating
The 2020 Corolla earns top-flight crash-test scores.
Read More
6.0
Expert Rating
Crash-test scores are mixed, but standard automatic emergency braking helps the 2020 Hyundai Elantra.
Read More

Features

8.0
Expert Rating
The 2020 Corolla gets CarPlay and safety galore; it’s a great value, too.
Read More
7.0
Expert Rating
Only $5,000 separates a basic 2020 Hyundai Elantra from a well-equipped bargain.
Read More

Fuel Economy

6.0
Expert Rating
A new hybrid model sends gas mileage soaring; popular Corollas earn good fuel economy.
Read More
6.0
Expert Rating
The 2020 Hyundai Elantra gets a 2-mpg boost over last year’s model, thanks to the CVT.
Read More

MSRP

from $19,600
from $19,150

Invoice

from $18,522
from $18,511

Fuel Economy - Combined City and Highway

33
34

Engine

Regular Unleaded I-4, 1.8 L
Regular Unleaded I-4, 2.0 L

Drivetrain

Front Wheel Drive Read Full Specs
Front Wheel Drive Read Full Specs
Compare Free Dealer Price Quote
With competitive price quotes from multiple dealers, you will be prepared when you meet your local car dealer. Please tell us how to contact you so that dealers can compete for your business!
Search Dealers by ZIP Code
Update ZIP Code
2020 Toyota Corolla
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Looking for dealers in your area...
Powered By
*As configured. Excludes taxes, title, license and other customary fees, such as dealer documentation fees, tire and battery disposal fees and, where applicable, finance charges. By clicking on “Get Your Price Quote Now”, you agree to our Terms of Use (including the Supplemental Terms) and Privacy Policy. You further consent to being contacted at the number you provided by CarsDirect and certain participating automotive dealerships, which may include autodials, text messages, and/or pre-recorded calls; this consent is not a condition of purchase or service. Message and data rates may apply.
Tags:
2020
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2020
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Review update: 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT moves more than I expected Review update: 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT moves more than I expected
2020 Toyota Camry vs. 2020 Chevrolet Malibu: Compare Cars 2020 Toyota Camry vs. 2020 Chevrolet Malibu: Compare Cars
2021 GMC Yukon gets big boost in towing, small bump in fuel economy 2021 GMC Yukon gets big boost in towing, small bump in fuel economy
Review update: 2020 Nissan Titan Pro-4X off-road pickup truck is lost and that's good Review update: 2020 Nissan Titan Pro-4X off-road pickup truck is lost and that's good
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
Related Head to Head
View more head to heads »
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.