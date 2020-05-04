2020 Hyundai small crossovers compared, Subaru racer Scott Speed profiled, Luka EV goes back in time: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Hyundai Tucson vs. 2020 Hyundai Kona: Compare Crossover SUVs

If the mid-size Hyundai Santa Fe is too large and the subcompact Venue is too small, then the 2020 Hyundai Tucson or 2020 Hyundai Kona should fit your needs.

Review update: 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT moves more than I expected

It’s hard to imagine a go-anywhere, do-anything vehicle that does it all better than a Subaru Outback. If it must carry four adults and a kayak on a regular basis, the Outback makes for an easy choice.

Is it a good time to buy a new or used car? Here's how to figure it out

Car shoppers could benefit from 0% financing, but if a new car deal depends on a trade in, it might not be the best time to buy.

From Motor Authority:

Scott Speed

Subaru rallycross racer Scott Speed is fueled by competition, virtual or real

Scott Speed would race a sack of potatoes if you put a steering wheel on it. He’d drive the hell out of it, too. That comes through about 15 seconds into any conversation with the rallycross champion and former NASCAR and Formula One driver.

How to do a forward 180-degree turn

A forward 180 is a quicker and cooler way to turn your car around than a five-point turn, but it's difficult to do safely and competently. In this video, Wyatt Knox of the Team O'Neil Rally School explains how it's done.

2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS spy shots and video

Porsche is about to go beyond the 414-horsepower 718 Cayman GT4 with an RS version that could borrow liberally from the 911 GT3.

From Green Car Reports:

MW Motors Luka EV

MW Motors Luka EV is a modern electric car in retro-classic form

Not every car needs to have the sci-fi looks of a Jaguar I-Pace or Tesla Model X. Czech Republic–based MW Motors designs modern electric cars with retro styling.

Used-car sales: Tesla Model 3, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid most affected into pandemic slowdown

A study looking at 1.8 million used-car sales found the top-selling electric car and hybrid in the U.S. market were the most affected into mid-March.

Mobile-charging solutions can help fight the new face of EV range anxiety

FreeWire and SparkCharge aim to provide supplemental charging with mobile systems. While quite different, they both add up to peace of mind.