Best towing crossover SUVs, car wash pro tips, Audi E-tron Sportback range revealed: What's New @ The Car Connection

The best 2020 crossover SUVs for towing are true family haulers

Towing is no longer a job only for pickup trucks. Lugging the boat and all the family toys is a family thing and there plenty of SUVs up for the task.

Review update: 2020 Nissan Titan Pro-4X off-road pickup truck is lost and that's good

Get lost isn’t the worst thing I’ll hear all day, not by a long shot. Thirty-one minutes from my doorstep in Colorado is nowhere. I like that. Off-road pickups like the 2020 Nissan Titan Pro-4X tell me to “get lost.” Done deal.

2020 Ford Ranger vs. 2020 Ford F-150: Compare Trucks

Which Ford pickup truck is right for you, the 2020 Ford F-150 half-ton or the 2020 Ranger mid-size pickup?

From Motor Authority:

How to wash a car like a pro

The idea of cleaning your car may be an unpleasant one, but for some (raises hand), it’s a therapeutic exercise and an outlet for one’s obsessive nature. Whether you love it or hate it, the hardest part about cleaning your car is getting up and doing it.

2021 Jaguar E-Pace spy shots

Jaguar is in the process of overhauling its lineup as it prepares to fully embrace electrification. This year we'll see a new design theme introduced as Jaguar redesigns its XJ flagship with battery-electric power.

New Lamborghini to be revealed on May 7

Lamborghini is set to unveil a new car on May 7. All Lamborghini is willing to say about the car is that it will complete the automaker's model range.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Audi E-Tron Sportback

2020 Audi E-Tron Sportback goes 7% more miles, costs slightly more than SUV

The 2020 E-Tron Sportback goes an EPA-rated 218 miles; the E-Tron SUV will likely follow closely but it hasn't yet been detailed.

Lordstown Motors tours former GM plant where they’ll build electric pickups

GM was producing gasoline vehicles up until last year at a plant in Ohio. Lordstown Motors will soon use that plant for making electric trucks.

Never mind the cheap gas; survey points to strong interest in mpg

Conventional wisdom says low gas prices are poison to sales of fuel-efficient cars, but a new survey indicates that may not be the case.