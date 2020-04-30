Civic vs. Elantra, Ken Block reveals "Hoonifox," Tesla Model S range boost: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Honda Civic vs. 2020 Hyundai Elantra: Compare Cars

The 2020 Honda Civic and 2020 Hyundai Elantra are two of the better picks, cost about $20,000 to start, and cost comparatively less to own than many other new cars on the road.

2020 Toyota Camry vs. 2020 Chevrolet Malibu: Compare Cars

There are flashier sedans on the lots, for sure, but when it comes down to size, price, features, and fuel economy, the 2020 Toyota Camry and 2020 Chevrolet Malibu should be tops on the list for value.

2021 Buick Encore rolls on with 5-star safety rating

The Buick Encore isn't going anywhere for 2021, despite a crossover on the lot that shares its name—the Encore GX. Still, the 2021 Encore gets top marks from federal testers for crash safety, according to ratings released this week

From Motor Authority:

Ken Block

Ken Block reveals renderings of next toy, the "Hoonifox" carbon-fiber Ford Mustang

Ken Block is following up his 1,400-horsepower 1965 Ford Mustang Hoonicorn with a Mustang of more recent vintage. Block's next toy will be a Fox-body Mustang dubbed "Hoonifox."

2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 spy shots and video

Mercedes-AMG has been spotted testing a prototype for an updated E63. The super sedan looks to be adopting styling tweaks planned for the entire E-Class range, and we're hopeful of some additional horsepower being extracted from its twin-turbocharged V-8, too.

2022 Audi RS 3 spy shots and video

A new generation of the Audi A3 was unveiled in April, and like its predecessors the car will spawn sporty S3 and high-performance RS 3 variants.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Tesla Model S

Tesla Model S is already at an EPA-cycle 400 miles of range, Musk says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in January that a 400-mile range for the Model S isn’t far away. Musk wasn’t exaggerating. Today he revealed that the company’s flagship electric sedan passed the 400-mile mark about two months ago.

Bollinger Motors lays the foundation for electric work trucks of all kinds

Although there are plenty of electric trucks in the works, Detroit-based Bollinger Motors is one of the few all-electric efforts aiming to produce what many serious work-truck users need as a foundation: the B2 Chassis Cab.

Tesla aims to scale up Model Y after profitable Q1, but delays Semi deliveries to 2021

Tesla managed a profit—and its highest Q1 deliveries—during a quarter in which both of its factories shut down.