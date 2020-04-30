Buy a car
2021 Buick Encore rolls on with 5-star safety rating

2020 Buick Encore

2020 Buick Encore

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
April 30, 2020

The Buick Encore isn't going anywhere for 2021, despite a crossover on the lot that shares its name—the Encore GX. Still, the 2021 Encore gets top marks from federal testers for crash safety, according to ratings released this week.

The Encore GX is slightly larger and was expected to replace the Encore. In addition to larger, more American dimensions, the GX comes standard with vital safety technology lacking in the Encore.

Still, the small Encore rolls on for 2021 and once again aces all of the NHTSA's crash tests except for a four-star rating in the rollover test, which is common for many crossover SUVs on account of the taller ride height.

Available with all-wheel drive, the Encore lacks the standard safety features such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection that will be standard on the GX. Most automakers have voluntarily agreed to make AEB standard on 2022 models. Opting up for forward collision and lane departure warnings that help avoid or mitigate crashes might not be worth it on the Encore. The IIHS rated it as "Basic" for the 2020 model. 

In crash-testing, however, the 2021 Buick Encore gets the feds nod of approval.  

