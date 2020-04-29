Buy a car
Ford Ecosport or Hyundai Tucson? Chasing down Dad's Pontiac, 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid review: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Hyundai Tucson

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
April 29, 2020

2020 Ford Ecosport vs. 2020 Hyundai Tucson: Compare Crossovers

Two pint-size crossovers, the 2020 Hyundai Tucson and 2020 Ford Ecosport, promise efficiency and practicality at a relatively low price—the one-pot pressure/sauté/rice/slow cookers of the car world.

Review update: 2020 Volkswagen Passat SEL is a chucker  

The 2020 Volkswagen Passat is a mid-size sedan caught between two times. Even though it has a fresh design and the necessary safety upgrades, it rides on an old platform and is powered by an outdated powertrain.

2020 Hyundai Sonata nets top safety ratings from the NHTSA and IIHS

The redesigned 2020 Hyundai Sonata earned a five-star safety rating from the NHTSA to complement the Top Safety Pick accolade from the IIHS, the automaker announced Monday.

From Motor Authority:

Glenn Bell's 1963 Pontiac Tempest LeMans drag car

Glenn Bell's 1963 Pontiac Tempest LeMans drag car

Bell: The one that couldn’t get away

I grew up in a Pontiac household. For my father, if it wasn't Pontiac, it was crap. 

Luc Donckerwolke steps down from top design role at Hyundai, Genesis

Luc Donckerwolke stepped down Wednesday from the lead design role at Hyundai, Genesis and Kia for personal reasons.

Audi gives up on Level 3 autonomous driver-assist system in A8

The German automaker will no longer add its Traffic Jam Pilot system to the A8 sedan in Europe or anywhere else in the world, Automotive News Europe reported Tuesday.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid - First Drve - Portland OR, April 2020

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid - First Drve - Portland OR, April 2020

First drive review: 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is a high-mpg sun-seeker

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid might be the best-positioned high-mileage machine for American exurb commuters and vast, open parking lots. 

Rivian-built Lincoln electric SUV project canceled due to "current environment"

A Lincoln electric SUV based on Rivian's "skateboard" chassis, and intended to be built at the startup's Illinois factory, has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Polestar 2 electric car will offer a new generation of safety systems

Volvo built its reputation on safety, and that same focus seems to have translated to the Swedish automaker's Polestar division.

 

