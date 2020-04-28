2020 Hyundai crossovers compared, 2021 Elantra N preview, Hyundai hybrids come with neat trick : What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe vs. 2020 Hyundai Tucson: Compare Crossovers

Tucson and Santa Fe are separated by 510 miles of interstate that winds through dusty stretches of desert and mountains in the Southwestern U.S. The 2020 Hyundai Tucson and 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe are a few feet apart on dealer lots.

2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV: What's the big deal?

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV extended version addresses the biggest shortcoming of the full-size luxury SUV: more cargo room.

Is it a good time to buy a new or used car? Here's how to figure it out

New car incentives are high, used car values are down, and all of this could change next week.

From Motor Authority:

Teaser for 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line first look

A new Hyundai Elantra N Line compact sport sedan is coming to replace the previous 201-horsepower Elantra Sport.

Jaguar design boss wants to drive brand toward a more elegant future

Almost a year after Julian Thomson took over for Ian Callum, the new chief designer for Jaguar says the future for the brand will be driver-centric.

It's in the leather: 2021 Porsche 911 adds historic 930 interior package, which is a gimme

The automaker confirmed that its 930 leather package, which is standard in the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S, will be offered throughout the 911 range for 2021.

From Green Car Reports:

Solar Roof System in 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid - Portland OR, April 2020

All 2020 Hyundai hybrids have a clever 12-volt lithium-ion accessory battery

Hyundai’s electric vehicles, the Ioniq Electric and Kona Electric, are already established as among the top few most efficient EVs. And Hyundai's hybrid models like the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid that's reaching dealerships soon, with an EPA combined rating of up to 52 mpg, are right up there on the leaderboard as well.

Toyota has sold more than 15 million hybrids globally

Toyota has reaffirmed its position as the global leader in hybrids, surpassing yet another sales milestone.

Electric-car charging infrastructure in Chicago could use a boost, and the Chicago City Council passed an ordinance Friday meant to pave the way for that.