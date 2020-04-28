Buy a car
2020 Hyundai Sonata nets top safety ratings from the NHTSA and IIHS

2020 Hyundai Sonata

2020 Hyundai Sonata

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
April 28, 2020

The redesigned 2020 Hyundai Sonata earned a five-star safety rating from the NHTSA to complement the Top Safety Pick accolade from the IIHS, the automaker announced Monday.

The mid-size sedan in both gas and hybrid versions earned five stars in all but the front driver side crash test. It earned four stars in that test, which simulates a head-on collision with a similarly sized vehicle at 35 mph. In similar crash testing, the IIHS rated it at "Good," which is the top rating. 

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata comes standard with lifesaving and crash-mitigating safety technology such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection. The IIHS rated the technology as "superior" in avoiding collisions with other vehicles and pedestrians at both 12 mph and 25 mph, which is the highest rating. Other standard equipment includes active lane control and adaptive cruise control.  

The Sonata missed a Top Safety Pick+ award from the IIHS for standard LED projector headlights that rated "Marginal." The criteria for the highest safety accolade was tightened this year. The 2020 Hyundai Sonata in Limited trim earns the TSP designation. 

