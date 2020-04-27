2020 Blazer and Equinox compared, Karma's sick EV platform, Tesla Model Y breakdown: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Chevy Blazer vs. 2020 Chevrolet Equinox: Compare Crossover SUVs

Some decisive new-car shoppers make it look easy to pick a new crossover SUV. This size, that brand—done. What happens if you’re wishy-washy like us—when the usual factors aren’t so clear-cut? Allow us to introduce you to the quandary that exists between the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer and 2020 Chevy Equinox.

Review update: 2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum is a $50,000 proposition

The redesigned 2020 Toyota Highlander is better than its predecessor in almost every category: it’s roomier, comfier, quieter, smoother, more efficient, and more evolved. Evolution comes at a price, and of all the superlatives attached to the Highlander, “most expensive” might be the most noteworthy.

From Motor Authority:

Karma SC2 concept

Karma's latest EV platform delivers 1,100 horsepower, 0-60 acceleration in under 1.9 seconds

The latest version of Karma's E-Flex modular EV platform has been developed with supercar applications in mind.

2022 BMW X2 spy shots

BMW's X2 compact crossover SUV makes a great alternative to the premium hatchbacks sold overseas, due to its compact size in combination with a tall seating position and higher ground clearance.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spider spy shots

Ferrari is out testing what appears to be an open-top version of the SF90 Stradale plug-in hybrid supercar.

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y teardown: Smart cost-cutting, but no hidden V2G potential

A disassembly of the Tesla Model Y is showing a very high level of commonality with Model 3, but with a few noteworthy differences.

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid: What to expect from its mpg-boosting solar roof

Those who live in sunny climates—especially warm ones—see the shady spots in a parking lot as the hot commodity. But if more cars gain what the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid has—a Solar Roof System that can actually boost all-electric miles and gas mileage—frugal drivers might instead start hunting down sun-drenched spots for their potential to boost efficiency.

Wireless charging demo for trucks: 20 kw across 11 inches, 92% efficiency

Wireless charging for passenger cars has been slow to take off, but a recent demonstration shows the potential of the technology for commercial trucks. The United States Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) announced in a press release Tuesday that, in February, it had demonstrated a 20-kilowatt bi-directional wireless charging system on UPS hybrid delivery trucks.