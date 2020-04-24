Most efficient 2020 cars, Lexus GS discontinued, Kia's electric future: What's New @ The Car Connection

The Car Connection's Greenest Cars of 2020

If you’re looking for today’s cars with the lightest environmental footprint you should be looking for charge ports, not fuel tanks.

2020 Honda Civic vs. 2020 Mazda 3: Compare Cars

The Mazda 3 and Honda Civic stand above and beyond much of the compact-car class for how they prioritize the driving experience itself. Neither one forgets that cost-conscious compact-car shoppers want a car that’s inherently practical, frugal, and packed with features for the money.

Subaru recalls certain 2019 models for increased risk of engine stall

Subaru is recalling 188,207 2019 Impreza, Legacy, Outback, and Ascent models for a faulty low pressure fuel pump.

From Motor Authority:

Lexus GS dead after 2020, goes out with a Black Line Special Edition

The Lexus GS will disappear after the 2020 model year, the automaker confirmed Friday. Lexus will usher out the luxury sedan with a Black Line Special Edition, with production limited to 200 units.

Sim racing is keeping Subaru's Travis Pastrana from going crazy, but only barely

Travis Pastrana is uncomfortable. It may be the first time. The father, husband, racer, and world’s nicest daredevil thrives when he can go where others hard stop.

2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 spy shots and video

Mercedes-AMG has been spotted testing a prototype for an updated E63. The super sedan looks to be adopting styling tweaks planned for the entire E-Class range

From Green Car Reports:

Imagine by Kia concept

Kia electric car: 300-mile range, 20-minute fast-charging, arriving by late 2021

With Kia’s Plan S, revealed in January, the South Korean brand became much more committed about going electric and committing to a significant volume of electric vehicles in the future.

Land Rover plug-in hybrid lineup expands with downsized engine, bigger battery

Land Rover is launching a new plug-in hybrid powertrain, based around a downsized 3-cylinder engine, that promises greater fuel economy and more electric range than the British automaker's current models.

Lower-price Porsche Taycan is coming, with rear-wheel drive—and possibly better range

A less-expensive, rear-wheel drive Porsche Taycan variant is on the way, slotting below the current all-wheel drive 4S, Turbo, and Turbo S models, according to a new report.