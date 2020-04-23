Subaru recalls certain 2019 models for increased risk of engine stall

Subaru is recalling certain 2019 Impreza and Legacy sedans, as well as 2019 Outback and Ascent SUVs, for a faulty fuel pump, the automaker disclosed to the NHTSA this week. If the low pressure pump fails, the engine can stall and not be able to restart, which could increase the risk of a crash. Subaru is unaware of any crashes the issue has caused.

The recall encompasses 188,207 vehicles in the U.S. produced from June 2018 through Feb. 2019. Not all 2019 Subaru Impreza, Legacy, Outback, and Ascents produced in that time frame are affected, however.

Subaru will notify owners by mail within 60 days. Dealers will replace the low pressure fuel pump free of charge as early as June 5. Owners may contact Subaru customer service at 1-844-373-6614 or search the NHTSA site by VIN to learn if their car is included in the recall. The recall number is 20V-218.