Best 2020 sports cars, 2020 BMW M340i review, Polestar 2 preview: What's New @ The Car Connection

The Car Connection's Best-Performing Cars Of 2020

The five 2020 models that received a perfect 10 for performance in the TCC ratings include an American supercar and an electric vehicle.

2020 Ford Ranger vs. 2020 Toyota Tacoma: Compare Trucks

Mid-size pickup trucks are the new sport utility vehicles, and the 2020 Toyota Tacoma offers a wide range of options to the 2020 Ford Ranger, which might be the more practical choice.

2020 Chevrolet Blazer review

Rebooted last year as a family crossover, the 2020 Chevy Blazer returns with a new turbo-4 engine in the middle of its lineup. The 2020 Blazer still slots between the big Traverse and compact Equinox in Chevy’s crossover lineup.

From Motor Authority:

2020 BMW M340i

Review update: 2020 BMW M340i is still worlds apart, but it's not the best 3 anymore

The BMW 3-Series isn’t just a sport sedan. It’s the sport sedan.

Cheaper, entry-level rear-wheel-drive Porsche Taycan confirmed

Just as the "entry-level" 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S reaches dealerships in the U.S. word of a less-expensive model surfaces. Porsche R&D chief Dr. Michael Steiner told Car Magazine in a Monday interview "there will be entry-level models coming off the Taycan."

2022 Hyundai Kona N spy shots

A hot version of the Kona subcompact SUV is coming, as evidenced by a camouflaged prototype at the Nürburgring sporting some performance upgrades.

From Green Car Reports:

Polestar 2

The $60,000 Polestar 2 is a Tesla Model 3 fighter arriving summer 2020

Although there have been a number of delays already this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic and various states of shutdown or slowdown, the Polestar 2 electric car is running on time.

Mercedes-Benz F-Cell SUV axed, hydrogen fuel-cell development halted for cars

Shortly after announcing a joint effort with Volvo Trucks to develop hydrogen fuel-cell commercial vehicles, Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler confirmed that it will end fuel-cell development for passenger cars.

Mach-E isn’t the only electric Mustang: Cobra Jet 1400 could be quickest pony car ever

The Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 won't be available for sale, but Ford says it's the first fully electric dragster from a factory car.