Safest cars of 2020, Acura Integra GS-R revisited, Lordstown Endurance set: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Subaru Legacy and 2020 Subaru Outback - Best Car To Buy 2020

2020 Subaru Legacy and 2020 Subaru Outback - Best Car To Buy 2020

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
April 22, 2020

The Car Connection’s Safest New Vehicles of 2020

The safest new vehicles of 2020 range from SUVs to sedans, from mainstream and luxury makes, but all of them get top marks in crash-testing and come with life-saving safety features. 

2020 Hyundai Sonata recalled for faulty smart parking system 

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata sedan and 2020 Nexo crossover equipped with a remote parking system has been recalled for a failed "fail-safe" mode. 

From Motor Authority:

1992 Acura Integra

1992 Acura Integra

1992 Acura Integra GS-R: 100 Cars That Matter

The 1992 Acura Integra GS-R fulfilled the fledgling automaker's performance mission and introduced buyers to accessible power at high revs.

2022 Audi RS 3 Sportback spy shots

There's a new generation of the Audi A3 coming to showrooms soon, and once again it will spawn sporty S3 and high-performance RS 3 variants. 

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring spy shots and video

A new generation of the 911 GT3 is just around the corner and it looks like it will be coming with a more civil Touring Package, just like its predecessor.

From Green Car Reports:

Teaser for 2021 Lordstown Endurance

Teaser for 2021 Lordstown Endurance

 

Lordstown Motors plans to deliver Endurance electric trucks in January 2021

Lordstown Motors confirmed that it will delay the launch of its Endurance electric pickup truck due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The company had originally targeted December 2020 for the start of deliveries, but that has now been pushed back into 2021.

GM uses social distancing to shut down Maven car-sharing unit

GM's Maven unit was many different things in a rapidly evolving sharing landscape and gig economy—which might be why it didn't succeed.

Energy giant Shell joins BP in aim to be net-zero emissions by 2050

You know things are getting serious when oil companies move to reduce carbon emissions.

 
