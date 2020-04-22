Buy a car
from the safety of your home.
Connect with our dealer and finance partners through our site and ask for details regarding their at-home car buying services.
  • Video car tours
  • E-transaction: complete paperwork online
  • Vehicle home delivery
  • Enhanced vehicle sanitization
OK

2020 Hyundai Sonata recalled for faulty smart parking system

2020 Hyundai Sonata

2020 Hyundai Sonata

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
April 22, 2020

Hyundai will recall more than 11,000 2020 Sonata sedans and 2020 Nexo crossovers equipped with a remote parking system that may operate even if the vehicles are in a "fail-safe" mode that should disable the parking system, the automaker announced this month. 

In documents filed with federal safety regulators, Hyundai said it's unaware of any injuries or crashes related to the faulty software.

At issue is faulty software that doesn't disable the car's motor functions in a "fail-safe" mode, when the car should stop all movement. Hyundai said it found the glitch in routine testing in February.

Hyundai said it would notify affected Sonata and Nexo owners of the recall by June 4. Owners will be asked to bring in their vehicles to have their software updated for free. Hyundai said in a statement that Nexo crossovers built after Feb. 20, 2020, and Sonata sedans built after March 6, 2020, have new software installed.

Owners may check to see if their vehicles are included in the recall via the NHTSA's website or by calling Hyundai at 855-371-9460.

Tags:
2020
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2020
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Rock of ages: 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave challenges the 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro in a gravel pit Rock of ages: 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave challenges the 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro in a gravel pit
Review update: 2020 Fiat 500X Sport misses the mark Review update: 2020 Fiat 500X Sport misses the mark
Review update: The 2020 Toyota Corolla XSE rejects its bland heritage Review update: The 2020 Toyota Corolla XSE rejects its bland heritage
Review update: 2020 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek treks into familial, familiar territory Review update: 2020 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek treks into familial, familiar territory
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.