2020 Hyundai Sonata recalled for faulty smart parking system

Hyundai will recall more than 11,000 2020 Sonata sedans and 2020 Nexo crossovers equipped with a remote parking system that may operate even if the vehicles are in a "fail-safe" mode that should disable the parking system, the automaker announced this month.

In documents filed with federal safety regulators, Hyundai said it's unaware of any injuries or crashes related to the faulty software.

At issue is faulty software that doesn't disable the car's motor functions in a "fail-safe" mode, when the car should stop all movement. Hyundai said it found the glitch in routine testing in February.

Hyundai said it would notify affected Sonata and Nexo owners of the recall by June 4. Owners will be asked to bring in their vehicles to have their software updated for free. Hyundai said in a statement that Nexo crossovers built after Feb. 20, 2020, and Sonata sedans built after March 6, 2020, have new software installed.

Owners may check to see if their vehicles are included in the recall via the NHTSA's website or by calling Hyundai at 855-371-9460.