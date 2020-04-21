Most attractive cars of 2020, 2021 Audi A3 preview, Karma Revero aims for Model S: What's New @ The Car Connection

The Car Connection's Best-Looking Cars of 2020
To earn a perfect 10, a car must be exceptional—and for 2020, only three cars earn that merit badge. A slew of vehicles land just a point lower, and any of them would instantly upgrade most drivers’ garage wardrobes.
Review update: 2020 Fiat 500X Sport misses the mark
The 2020 Fiat 500X comes with a smaller, more potent turbo engine and alluring Italian style, but costs more than similarly equipped small crossovers.
Automakers show true colors by offering free coloring sheets for kids and adults
Home-schooling during the coronavirus pandemic can be difficult, but automakers are giving away free coloring sheets to help parents and engage kids.
From Motor Authority:
New Audi A3
New Audi A3
The new A3 reaches dealers in Europe this summer but timing for the United States is yet to be announced. We'll likely see it arrive late this year or early next, but don't count on the A3 Sportback joining it.
2020 Hyundai Veloster N arrives with quick-shifting dual-clutch transmission
Quicker acceleration and improved economy are both possible with the Hyundai's new 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Ford Mustang is the world's best-selling coupe, again
The Ford Mustang was once again the world's best-selling sports coupe in 2019, marking the fifth consecutive year the original pony car has grabbed that title.
From Green Car Reports:
2020 Kamra Revero GTS
Will an all-electric, 400-mile Karma Revero be enough for a Tesla Model S rematch?
Email This Page