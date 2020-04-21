Most attractive cars of 2020, 2021 Audi A3 preview, Karma Revero aims for Model S: What's New @ The Car Connection

The Car Connection's Best-Looking Cars of 2020

To earn a perfect 10, a car must be exceptional—and for 2020, only three cars earn that merit badge. A slew of vehicles land just a point lower, and any of them would instantly upgrade most drivers’ garage wardrobes.

Review update: 2020 Fiat 500X Sport misses the mark

The 2020 Fiat 500X comes with a smaller, more potent turbo engine and alluring Italian style, but costs more than similarly equipped small crossovers.

Automakers show true colors by offering free coloring sheets for kids and adults

Home-schooling during the coronavirus pandemic can be difficult, but automakers are giving away free coloring sheets to help parents and engage kids.

From Motor Authority:

New Audi A3

2021 Audi A3 preview

The new A3 reaches dealers in Europe this summer but timing for the United States is yet to be announced. We'll likely see it arrive late this year or early next, but don't count on the A3 Sportback joining it.

2020 Hyundai Veloster N arrives with quick-shifting dual-clutch transmission

Quicker acceleration and improved economy are both possible with the Hyundai's new 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Ford Mustang is the world's best-selling coupe, again

The Ford Mustang was once again the world's best-selling sports coupe in 2019, marking the fifth consecutive year the original pony car has grabbed that title.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Kamra Revero GTS

Will an all-electric, 400-mile Karma Revero be enough for a Tesla Model S rematch?

Karma Automotive is again relaunching the car formerly known as the Fisker Karma—this time as a fully electric sedan.

The original Tesla Roadster marked a milestone for electric cars. It proved that electric cars could be sporty and desirable, paving the way for Tesla's later, higher-volume models.

Lucid Motors has shown its electric car undergoing dynamic testing, and its assembly plant under construction in Arizona.