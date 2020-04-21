Automakers show true colors by offering free coloring sheets for kids and adults

Parents, I feel you. With a 4-year old and 6-year old at home, suddenly I became a kindergarten and preschool teacher. It isn't easy, but the automakers are lending a hand with some pretty cool coloring books you can print at home for free.

The coloring pages fall on the lighter end of how automakers have helped fight the coronavirus pandemic, from building ventilators and PPE gear to helping buyers who are having troubles with their payments. There's also a business need, of course, as evidenced by great deals on new vehicles. These coloring pages may just light the fire of the next generation of automotive enthusiasts. In the meantime, it gives me precious uninterrupted minutes to actually get some work done.

Car coloring sheets

Here's a roundup of free, downloadable and printable coloring sheets from various automakers. Parents, meet village. We're all in this together.

Car coloring sheets

Audi: Audi has a lovely set of images that can be downloaded here. These coloring sheets range from the R8 supercar and Q7 crossover SUV to the legendary Ur-Quattro rally car and various four-ring logo designs. They can be intricate, which can make for a fun parent-child activity or could, in theory, keep kids occupied longer.

BMW: BMW's offered up a handful of downloadable coloring sheet here. Don't be discouraged by the fact that the first vehicles listed are quite boring, like the X5 Concept i4, and a city. Scroll further and the M8 and E30 M3 DTM will reveal themselves as BMW remembers who they are and what enthusiasts actually want.

Car coloring sheets

Castrol: Don't want to bias your future enthusiast by showing a preference for one brand? Castrol's racing division has released a coloring book full of race-oriented images ranging from the VW ID.R race car and a Formula One race car to a NASCAR race car and racing helmets, all downloadable here.

Car coloring sheets

Chevrolet: The Chevrolet team has set up its coloring sheets on a Chevrolet Design School Pinterest page here. Each one can be downloaded, though some other automaker setups where all the images can be downloaded together at once is slightly less clunky. Vehicles range from the mid-engine 2020 Corvette to the 2020 Silverado 2500 Heavy Duty and Bolt EV electric car.

Ford: Ford took an interesting route and has focused its efforts on five areas: the Mustang, Ford trucks, first responders, international markets, and various activities. Kudos to Ford for also putting a focus on the first responders and learning. Ford's coloring sheets can be downloaded here.

Hemmings: No, Hemmings isn't an automaker, but it has released some really cool coloring pages for kids in downloadable PDF form. From a 1970 Dodge Super Bee and 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupe to a 1931 Ford Hot Rod, these things are pretty bitchin'.

Lexus: Lexus (UK division) has focused its child distracting efforts on the stunning LC coupe and LC race car, which is a smarter play than using the the RX crossover SUV. No one wants to stare too long at that, no matter how artistically rendered. The LC, on the other hand, is something a parent might want to hang in their office. Ask me how I know. Download them here.

Mercedes-Benz: Mercedes-Benz really went all out with 53 different coloring sheets that can be downloaded here. The designs range from Unimogs and Formula-E race cars to the G-Class SUV. If your kid colors all of these your office could have an entirely new wallpaper setup.

Car coloring sheets

Nissan: The global team at Nissan has put a focus on diversity, as in, it has coloring pages that feature everything from heritage cars such as the Datsun 510 and old GT-Rs to concept vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and even electric cars, Enthusiasts, be warned: you must be supportive when your child chooses the e-NV200 electric van and Leaf hatchback over the GT-R heritage image or Gran Turismo Concept. Hope they'll come around eventually, like the economy. All the fun can be downloaded here.

Porsche: Porsche has a wide range of coloring sheets available to download here. With everything from the electric Taycan and a tractor to a Formula E and plenty of timeless classics for hours of coloring fun.

Subaru: Subaru doesn't have a coloring sheet available for downloads, but Scott Alderson Art does here. For those that want to let their kids (or themselves) create a little rally art, this WRX STI rally car is the perfect starting point.

Car coloring sheets

Volkswagen: Volkswagen's offered up six different coloring pages that can be downloaded here. Sure, there's an agenda and some of the cars are the Atlas Cross Sport and a Jetta GLI, but VW's no dummy. The classic Beetle and Bus are both top of the list, and that's likely where your kids, just like mine, will want to spend their time.

Did I miss one? Send us a tweet and this will will be updated.