Best 2020 car features, 2020 Passat R-Line review, GM's conflicting EV stance: What's New @ The Car Connection

The Car Connection's Best New Features in 2020

Each year, millions of new cars roll on dealers’ lots vying for buyers’ attention. Beyond price, size, fuel economy, and space, those cars elbow past each other with (sometimes) innovative features that either blow our minds or take the wind out of our sails

Review update: The 2020 Toyota Corolla XSE rejects its bland heritage

The Toyota Corolla is known for being a mild, mass-market sedan that packs value into a bland package. But the sporty elements on the 2020 Toyota Corolla XSE model add some whole grain texture to this whitest of white breads.

2020 Fiat 500X review

The 2020 Fiat 500X has pert style, friendly handling, and a peppy turbocharged engine with standard all-wheel drive. We rate it at 5.6 out of 10, before any safety information is available.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Volkswagen Passat R-Line

2020 Volkswagen Passat R-Line review

The 2020 Volkswagen Passat received a nip and tuck with an updated design and a streamlined lineup of powertrains, but it’s still the white bread of mid-size sedans. The R-Line model spices things up with a sharper front end and 19-inch wheels, but it fails to be sporty in any meaningful way.

Ford Mustang Hybrid reportedly not coming until 2023 redesign

The Mustang Hybrid that Ford originally said would arrive in 2020 will now arrive in 2022 when a redesigned Mustang is launched, Autocar reported on Monday.

Here's why lean engines don't run hot

Plenty of myths surround the workings of internal-combustion engines. One is that an engine running lean—meaning too much air is going into the cylinders—tend to run hot. Jason Fenske of Engineering Explained busts that myth in this video.

From Green Car Reports:

Mark Reuss, GM president, announces Detroit-Hamtramck plant to build electric vehilcles

GM opposition to cleaner California standards is costing it, poll suggests

GM owners could be less likely to buy another product from the automaker because of its position to squash California's emissions rights.

GM plans to go all-renewable with Detroit-area facilities—including EV assembly

Renewable energy will power GM's vehicle development facilities, and assembly plants, with a new commitment to public utility DTE.

As dealerships brace for downturn, electric car deals are rare this month

Automakers are offering more deals to counter a downturn in sales brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, but most of those deals do not apply to hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and electric cars.