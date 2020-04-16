2021 Cadillac Escalade luxury SUV starts at $77,490, up $1,000 over old model

The redesigned 2021 Cadillac Escalade will get a $1,000 price hike over the outgoing model to start at $77,490, including destination, the automaker announced Thursday. The price increase reflects a larger Escalade loaded with more technology and an independent rear suspension, among many other upgrades.

The 2021 Escalade is 7 inches longer than the outgoing model that, along with the new rear suspension, contributes to a 41% increase in rear leg room and a 68% increase in cargo space behind the third row. That was one of the biggest issues with the old Escalade, except in the long-wheelbase ESV model. The 2021 Escalade ESV starts at $80,490, and gets 2.6 inches longer compared to the previous model.

The new Escalade comes in Luxury, Premium Luxury, Premium Luxury Platinum, Sport, and Sport Platinum trim levels, though Cadillac did not specify the prices and equipment upgrades for each trim. The 2020 Platinum costs just under $95,000, so it's safe to expect a six-figure 2021 Escalade in Sport Platinum trim.

Standard equipment on the 2021 Escalade Luxury includes 22-inch wheels, a curved OLED display that spans 38 inches diagonally, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, enhanced navigation, a surround-view camera system, an AKG sound system with 19-speakers and a more sophisticated tin can telephone between the first and third row.

Optional equipment includes Cadillac's excellent Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance system that can pilot the car hands-free for hundreds of miles on divided highways, an uprated AKG sound system with 36 speakers, and a rear entertainment system with 12.6-inch HD displays. The luxury family hauler is available with magnetic ride control for the smoothest and calmest of rides and an adaptive air suspension with a 4-inch adjustment range. A 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 complements the 6.2-liter V-8 engine.

A full features list and pricing list should be available when the 2021 Cadillac Escalade arrives in dealerships this fall.