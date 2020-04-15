RAV4 vs. Tiguan, 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave review, Byton M-Byte back on track: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan vs. 2020 Toyota RAV4: Compare Crossover SUVs

In the Thunderdome of compact crossovers, the 2020 Toyota RAV4 would be the one man to leave. The 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan? Not so much. But the Bartertown of car shopping is about more than sales numbers and TCC Ratings (RAV4 is a 6.5 to the Tiguan’s 6.0).

Hyundai extending warranties for thousands of new-car owners in US

Owners of Hyundai vehicles who didn't want to service their cars under warranty due to the coronavirus pandemic are eligible for an extension on the warranty.

2021 BMW 330e plug-in hybrid sedan rated for up to 23 miles of electric range

The EPA this week released its ratings for the upcoming 2021 BMW 330e plug-in hybrid sedan and said the updated powertrain can manage up to 23 miles of all-electric range on a single charge.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave

First drive review: 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave is a blast in the sand

If I stand in this sandy gravel, I sink about three inches. If I try to run, I look like Wile E. Coyote windmilling in place as he takes off after the Road Runner. But for the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave, this terrain is a cakewalk.

Get a close-up look at the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S active aero in action

In the world of fast cars, proper management of air flow is just as important as what's found under the hood. In the past, elements used to shape the air were typically fixed or had some level of manual adjustment.

2021 BMW M4 spy shots

BMW is working on a new generation of the 4-Series to complement the redesigned 3-Series that arrived for 2019.

From Green Car Reports:

Pre-production of Byton M-Byte - Photo credit: Car News China/Facebook

Byton M-Byte ramping up at China plant, still on track for 2021 US arrival

Pre-production examples of the Byton M-Byte electric crossover have begun rolling off the assembly line at the startup's Nanjing, China, factory, the company confirmed on Tuesday.

Amid pandemic, cities woo Tesla over Cybertruck factory possibility

As the COVID-19 pandemic leads to unprecedented levels of unemployment, cities are courting Tesla in an effort to land a factory for the Cybertruck electric pickup.

EPA rejects tighter standards for soot and particulate matter

The U.S. EPA has decided not to tighten rules on soot and fine particulates. In the midst of a lung-related pandemic, this does not look good.