2021 BMW 330e plug-in hybrid sedan rated for up to 23 miles of electric range

The EPA this week released its ratings for the upcoming 2021 BMW 330e plug-in hybrid sedan and said the updated powertrain can manage up to 23 miles of all-electric range on a single charge. The 330e xDrive all-wheel-drive version is rated for up to 20 miles of electric range.

The ratings are significantly higher than the last plug-in 3-Series sedan sold by BMW, also named the 330e, which was last sold for the 2018 model year. The new 330e will complement the BMW 330i and M340i already on sale.

The EPA rated the 2021 330e at 28 mpg combined when driving as a hybrid, and the 330e xDrive at 25 mpg combined. Both are rated for premium fuel. Those ratings are both lower than the 30-mpg combined rating for the 2018 330e, which was sold with rear-wheel drive only. The all-electric range for the 2021 models is significantly longer; the 2018 330e was rated for up to 14 miles of all-electric range.

The 2021 330e and 330e xDrive sedans will cost $45,545 and $47,545 respectively, including mandatory destination charges, when they go on sale later this year.

Both sedans feature a 2.0-liter turbo-4 paired to an electric motor powered by a 12-kwh lithium-ion battery. The combined output of both motors is 288 horsepower, which flows through an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Unlike the previous plug-in hybrid 3-Series that was positioned as a more-efficient sedan, the new 2021 330e is geared toward sportier drivers and offers a "kick-down" switch in the accelerator pedal that can deliver a 40-horspower boost for up to 10 seconds. BMW says the 330e can accelerate up to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds and can drive on electricity alone at speeds up to 87 mph.

The 2021 BMW 330e will be equipped with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, 18-inch wheels, adaptive cruise control, navigation, Apple CarPlay compatibility, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and an 8.8-inch touchscreen for infotainment as standard equipment. Available upgrades will include a sport handling package, convenience features including parking assistants, heated seats and a heated steering wheel, bigger wheels, adaptive dampers, a surround-view camera system, and driver-assistance features that can drive the car on designated highways for extended periods.