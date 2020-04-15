Hyundai extending warranties for thousands of new-car owners in US

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

April 15, 2020

Hyundai this month said it would extend expiring new-car warranties for current owners until the summer because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The automaker said warranties that would have expired between March and June this year would be extended until June 30. Owners of eligible Hyundai vehicles will be notified soon. 

Hyundai's 5-year/60,000-mile comprehensive warranty is among the longest available from a mainstream automaker. Hyundai's 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty has also been extended. 

In a statement, Hyundai assured owners that most dealer service departments were considered essential businesses in many areas and would remain open for service and repairs.

“While most Hyundai dealers are open to provide service, we want our customers to feel comfortable visiting their dealerships for warranty work and any vehicle service,” Barry Ratzlaff, chief customer officer for Hyundai Motor America, said in a statement. 

Hyundai said 1.2 million cars worldwide would have warranties extended through June 30.

Nearly every major automaker in the U.S. has announced some kind of payment relief or assistance through their captive financing arms and low- to no-interest loans for some of their vehicles to spur sales.

