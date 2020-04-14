2020 Toyota Sienna review, RWD Mazda 6? Electric flying car race takes off: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: The 2020 Toyota Sienna Limited Premium is very casual, all business

Minivans like the 2020 Toyota Sienna are the automotive equivalent of sweatpants, but like you and me, they get the job done for the family—especially if we can only get drive thru.

Automakers slash rates, add deals, offer help to new buyers amid coronavirus slowdown

Automakers across the U.S. are slashing interest rates, assisting with payments, and offering other incentives to buyers and owners as shoppers largely hunker down during the typically busy spring season.

FCA recalls more than 500,000 new Jeep Compass SUVs and Ram pickup trucks

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will recall more than 500,000 new Jeep Compass SUVs and Ram 1500 pickup trucks in North America, the automaker announced Tuesday.

From Motor Authority:

Mazda Vision Coupe concept, 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Next Mazda 6 to arrive in 2022 with inline-6, rear-wheel drive?

Mazda has been quietly filing patents over the past couple of years for an inline-6, 8-speed automatic, and rear-wheel-drive platform.

Hardcore versions of Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V confirmed with Blackwing name, manual transmission

The designation will be used by models in Cadillac's V performance sub-brand and will initially appear on uprated, track-tuned versions of the CT4-V and CT5-V due later this year.

Hyundai's design chief talks complete control, Genesis, and the look for autonomous cars

Hyundai Motor Group's chief designer Luc Donckerwolke recently sat down with Motor Authority to talk about the future of car design with autonomous vehicles on the horizon and what's next for Genesis after the GV80 crossover.

From Green Car Reports:

Airspeeder eVTOL race series

Electric flying car racing series heads toward launch by the end of 2020

An upcoming race series called Airspeeder will test batteries and related technology for electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Will oil prices and post-pandemic hesitation hit EV sales harder than general market?

The research firm Wood Mackenzie released research findings last Wednesday predicting that global sales of electric vehicles could drop 43 percent in 2020.

2019-2020 Chevy Bolt EV recall: Rolling down the rear window could open the door

General Motors has issued a recall for certain 2019 and 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric cars due to an issue that could cause rear doors to open while driving.