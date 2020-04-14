FCA recalls more than 500,000 new Jeep Compass SUVs and Ram pickup trucks

2020 Ram 1500

2020 Ram 1500

Robert Duffer Senior Editor
April 14, 2020

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will recall more than 500,000 new Jeep Compass SUVs and Ram 1500 pickup trucks in North America, the automaker announced Tuesday. 

A fastener that connects windshield wiper arms on certain 2019-2020 Jeep Compass and 2019-2020 Ram 1500 pickup trucks produced before March 3 may not be secured. Defective wiper arms may not return to the "rest" position after being shut off, or the defective arms may not clear the windshield. The wiper-arm movement may be compromised, which could limit visibility and increase the risk of a crash. 

FCA says it is unaware of any related injuries or crashes. More than 425,000 of the affected vehicles are in the U.S. 

Owners of vehicles with the defective arms should contact dealers or call 1-800-853-1403 or visit FCA's recall website. FCA will contact owners later this month and dealers will perform the service for free. 

2020
