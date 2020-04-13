Civic vs. Corolla, 911 Speedster to be auctioned, Tesla takes charge in China: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Honda Civic vs. 2020 Toyota Corolla: Compare Cars

The Toyota Corolla is the pick for features—or for having a high-mpg hybrid as part of the lineup—but if the driver's seat still counts a little more, the Honda Civic wins.

Review update: 2020 Hyundai Venue SEL packs big value small space

The 2020 Hyundai Venue subcompact crossover has roomy confines in a small but spacious package that is loaded with features.

From Motor Authority:

Final 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster

Porsche puts final 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster up for auction to support coronavirus fund

Just 1,948 examples of the 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster were built for worldwide sale. They're all sold out but the final car, which also represents the last example of the 991-generation 911, can be yours as it's headed for auction.

Formula One legend Stirling Moss dies at 90

British racing driver, ambassador of motorsports, and Formula One legend Stirling Moss died Sunday at his home in England, according to reports. He was 90 years old. Moss had battled a prolonged illness, his wife told media in Britain.

Mystery of Ford's forgotten mid-engine Mustang may have been solved

Ford last week asked for help from the wider Mustang community in identifying a mid-engine Mustang built back in 1966. It appears we already have an answer.

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla celebrates building its one-millionth car - Photo credit: Elon Musk/Twitter

Tesla sales took 30% of China's EV market in March

Production in China helped bring Tesla to its strongest first quarter ever and nearly a third of the Chinese EV market.

Formula E electric-car racing busts 5 persisting EV myths

Despite the growing number of electric cars in production, EVs are still new and different to most drivers. Ignorance of the technology has allowed various electric car myths to persist.

Retractable car cover claimed to gain miles of EV range each day

Thin-film solar-cell tech has helped produce a car-cover accessory that can provide miles of range from a sunny day but retract in place when not needed.