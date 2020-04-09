More than 300,000 Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, Dodge vehicles recalled for faulty rearview camera

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has announced it will recall more than 318,000 cars, trucks, SUVs, and crossovers for faulty software that can keep the rearview camera displayed on a touchscreen even after the driver has shifted out of reverse.

The issue affects vehicles equipped with an 8.4- or 12-inch infotainment display.

The automaker didn't say if there were any injuries or crashes related to the defect.

In paperwork filed with federal regulators, FCA said it will begin recalling vehicles at the end of May. Affected owners will be asked to bring in their vehicles to nearby dealerships where the software will be updated for free.

Affected vehicles include:

- 2019-2020 Chrsyler Pacifica minivans
- 2019 Dodge Challenger coupes
- 2019-2020 Dodge Durango crossovers
- 2020 Jeep Cherokee crossovers
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickups
- 2019-2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs
- 2019-2020 Jeep Renegade crossovers
- 2019-2020 Jeep Wrangler SUVs
- 2019-2020 Ram 1500 pickups
- 2019-2020 Ram 2500 pickups
- 2019-2020 Ram 3500 pickups

For more information, or to see if your vehicle is included in the recall, owners may call 800-424-9153 or check online.

