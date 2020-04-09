Coolest crossovers for 2021, Tesla Cheetah Stance, and cheaper EV charging: What's New @ The Car Connection

Ford Bronco, Genesis GV80 lead the coolest crossover SUVs for 2021

With so many things to look forward to—the outdoors; non-rationed toilet tissue; our normal lives—our impatience for the forthcoming crop of crossover SUVs is particularly acute.

Updated 2022 Chevrolet Traverse, Equinox crossovers delayed until 2021

The updated Chevrolet Traverse and Equinox crossovers won't arrive in the fall as 2021 models, the automaker announced Wednesday.

The 2020 Kia Niro EV is a fully electric vehicle that offers a range of more than 200 miles per charge in a practical package that’s otherwise nearly identical to that of the Kia Niro hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid.

2021 Lexus LC

2021 Lexus LC preview: Less weight, a convertible, but still no LC F

The two-door coupe returns with a droptop version with stunning lines, but no high-performance version.

Self-driving cars proving helpful during coronavirus lockdowns

While it may be more than a decade before self-driving cars become a common sight on public roads, they're already proving useful during the current Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Tesla improves Model S, Model X acceleration with Cheetah Stance mode

A dedicated launch mode helps the high-end electric cars launch off the line even faster.

2020 Kia Niro EV

Electrify America offering discounted pricing for Kia Niro EV drivers

The charging company is offering a flat rate of $0.35 per minute and no session fee.

Lordstown reports orders for Endurance electric work truck, teases hill-start traction

One Florida-based company says they've ordered 1,000 of the trucks for fleet duty.

Study links air pollution to higher COVID-19 death rates

The Harvard school of public health says people living in areas with higher pollution could suffer more from the coronavirus.