Ford Bronco, Genesis GV80 lead the coolest crossover SUVs for 2021

With so many things to look forward to—the outdoors; non-rationed toilet tissue; our normal lives—our impatience for the forthcoming crop of crossover SUVs is particularly acute. The Ford Bronco returns this year after a 25-year hiatus, and a slew of electric crossover SUVs angle for mass-market appeal for EVs. It’s been a long time coming, but the wait is almost over, we hope.

While there are plenty of new crossovers slated for 2021, including the Kia Seltos and the return of the Chevy Trailblazer, the following models are especially exciting.

2021 Ford Bronco

The most anticipated SUV of the year has to be the Ford Bronco, which was discontinued in 1996, not long after an unrelated but infamous chase starring a former Heisman winner. A lot has changed in 25 years, but spy shots of the SUV prototype promise a familiar brick-like body with short overhangs and a spare tire on the tailgate. It’ll be built on the Ranger mid-size pickup truck platform. Both two-door and four-door versions are expected, as well as a removable roof and what’s expected to be bona fide off-road chops to compete with the Jeep Wrangler.

Expected delivery: The April launch was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic but Ford says the world premiere will still be held this spring.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford’s first electric crossover is also the first Ford Mustang that is not the iconic pony car. With a 300-mile EPA-estimated range on a rear-wheel-drive platform with available all-wheel drive, the stylish Mach-E has garnered plenty of early interest, with Ford claiming customers in all 50 states have placed reservations, which could total as many as 41,000 by some accounts. With a $43,895 base price before federal and state incentives, it is cheaper than the Tesla Model Y.

Expected delivery: Late 2020.

2021 Genesis GV80

The first crossover SUV from Hyundai’s luxury brand promises to be a winner. Based on the G80 sedan, the GV80 wears a broad shield for a grille and features a distinctive bisected light signature front and back to make it stand out in a crowded luxury class. The best touches are on the inside of this $50,000 SUV, where the refined wood trim and spartan design look every bit as luxurious as pricier German rivals. The five-seat crossover offers an additional two seats in a third row, but that’s for smaller passengers only.

Expected delivery: Late 2020.

2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC

When the electric crossover finally arrives, it will launch Mercedes’ new EQ sub-brand that is all about zero-emission vehicles. Competing against the Jaguar I-Pace, Audi E-Tron, and Tesla Model Y, the EQC has plenty of power from its dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup (402 horsepower and 561 pound-feet of torque), and all the luxury trimmings you’d expect, but it only has about a 200-mile range. It is the quietest luxury electric crossover, according to our reviewer, and is loaded with the latest tech, including two 10.3-inch touchscreens and an advanced navigation system. The five-seater is expected to start under $70,000.

Expected delivery: Originally planned for 2020, it has been bumped to sometime in 2021.

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime

The best-selling vehicle in America that is not a pickup truck gets a plug-in hybrid option for 2021. It’s the quickest and most efficient RAV4, according to Toyota. Offered alongside the traditional hybrid and gas engine, the RAV4 Prime could be the best of the bunch, with an output of 302 horsepower with all-wheel drive that can hit 60 mph in less than six seconds and will have an electric range of 39 miles—more than enough for most daily commutes. Toyota says interior space isn’t compromised since the lithium-ion battery pack is under the floor, which should provide better handling for the winning compact crossover. Since the hybrid starts just under $30,000, we’re expecting the RAV4 Prime to be in the mid-$30,000s.

Expected delivery: June 2020.

Volkswagen ID.4

Not as much is known about Volkswagen’s first electric crossover, except that it is expected to launch with rear-wheel drive late this year. VW is estimating a 300-mile range from the compact crossover, which should compete with the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E. It will be priced close to the Volkswagen Tiguan, Volkswagen of America CEO Scott Keogh suggested to Green Car Reports last year.

Expected delivery: Late 2020.