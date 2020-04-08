Updated 2022 Chevrolet Traverse, Equinox crossovers delayed until 2021

The updated Chevrolet Traverse and Equinox crossovers won't arrive in the fall as 2021 models, the automaker announced Wednesday. Instead, the revised version of Chevy's popular two- and three-row crossovers will be delayed until next year, when they'll be sold as 2022 models.

Both delays are likely due to the coronavirus-related shutdowns, although a spokesman for Chevy didn't immediately confirm the reason.

The 2022 Equinox and Traverse debuted in February and March, respectively, and featured new styling updates, additional standard safety equipment, an RS trim level (Equinox), and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility (Traverse). No new powertrain combinations or hardware updates were announced.

2021 Chevrolet Equinox RS 2021 Chevrolet Equinox RS 2021 Chevrolet Traverse 2021 Chevrolet Traverse

The Traverse and Equinox are bestsellers for Chevy, and compete against other popular two- and three-row crossovers including the Ford Explorer and Escape; Honda Pilot, Passport, and CR-V; and Toyota Highlander and RAV4; among others.

It's unclear if shutdowns related to the coronavirus will delay any further models for Chevrolet or parent company General Motors. Last month, a spokesman for Buick confirmed that its newest crossover, the Encore GX, was arriving in the U.S. after delays in South Korea, where it's assembled alongside the Trailblazer.

Other models announced for 2021 that haven't yet been delayed for Chevrolet are the Tahoe and Suburban full-size SUVs, and Colorado ZR2 pickup, all of which are assembled in the U.S. at factories now shuttered. A spokesman for Chevy didn't say whether those models will be delayed as well.