2020 Audi Q3 review, Polestar Precept deep dive, Model Y range extender?: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: 2020 Audi Q3 Premium Plus is punk-rock practical

The 2020 Audi Q3 is a small luxury crossover engineered for mass appeal like Wonder Bread—and I discovered that I like both.

2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC preview

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC is an all-electric crossover that’s the first EV to arrive from the luxury brand’s new EQ sub-brand, which is focused on zero-emissions vehicles.

2021 Kia Soul review

The 2021 Soul gets a 6.2 TCC Rating thanks to its good looks and value, but no thanks to a spotty safety scorecard.

Polestar Precept concept

GT of the future: The design of the Polestar Precept

“It’s a design vision and a sustainability vision and a technology vision for the future. So you’ll find lots of elements of this car in future production,” said Max Missoni, head of Polestar design, in an interview with Motor Authority.

2021 Mini John Cooper Works hardtop confirmed with manual transmission

Not long after Mini announced a 2021 Mini Cooper convertible that we could #GiveAShift about, the automaker quietly revived the hotter 2021 John Cooper Works hardtop with three pedals.

2022 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe spy shots

The Cayenne Coupe, as the name suggests, is a coupe-like version of the Cayenne designed to tackle high-end versions of the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe.

Tesla Model Y

Here’s the heat pump that will likely boost Tesla Model Y range on long drives

The Model Y crossover, which started arriving last month, represents a turnaround in one strategy for Tesla: It has a heat pump.

Charging infrastructure for commercial electric trucks lags CO2 targets, report finds

Electric commercial trucks are getting more attention, with Tesla and more established truck makers like Volvo and Daimler unveiling electric models. But, in Europe at least, charging infrastructure for these vehicles is underdeveloped.

Hyundai has 5 reminders for making your EV battery last longer

Keeping your electric car battery lasting long is a matter of keeping a few good habits for charging and discharging—and avoiding extremes.