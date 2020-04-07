Auto insurers give cash back, Nissan Juke-R for sale, Mercedes EQS preview: What's New @ The Car Connection

Allstate and other auto insurers giving money back to drivers
Allstate plans to return $600 million to auto insurance policyholders over the next two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
2020 Mazda CX-9 earns Top Safety Pick+ award
The 2020 Mazda CX-9 earned a Top Safety Pick+ award for not only withstanding crash tests, but also preventing them.
2020 Ford F-150, Ford Ranger pickups recalled for faulty shift cable
Ford is recalling certain 2020 trucks and full-size SUVs equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission
From Motor Authority:
Nissan Juke-R 2.0 concept, 2015 Goodwood Festival of Speed
The crazy GT-R-powered Nissan Juke-R can be yours for just over $700,000
Just five examples of the 690-horsepower Nissan Juke-R were built, and one of them is currently up for sale.
McLaren 765LT supercar bows with 755 horsepower, $358,000 price tag
McLaren's 720S just received the Long Tail treatment, meaning one of the best supercars around has been made better.
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan spy shots
Volkswagen's Tiguan is a great choice for young families looking for a roomy SUV but who are not quite ready to move up to a mid- or full-size offering.
From Green Car Reports:
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS concept
Mercedes-AMG EQS electric fastback could challenge Tesla Model S Plaid, Porsche Taycan
A high-performance electric Mercedes-AMG flagship could take the fast lane against Tesla, Porsche, BMW, Lucid, and Cadillac.
Put the EV in the garage: Solar driveways could power entire households
Platio claims to be the first company to embed solar tiles in a residential driveway. A 20-square-meter (215-square-foot) area of these tiles can handle the yearly energy demands of an average household, according to the company.
Tesla may soon offer in-app upgrade for basic Autopilot in early Model 3
Earlier Tesla Model 3 versions might soon get an option to upgrade to a basic version of Autopilot for a fee.
