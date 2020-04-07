Auto insurers give cash back, Nissan Juke-R for sale, Mercedes EQS preview: What's New @ The Car Connection

Allstate and other auto insurers giving money back to drivers

Allstate plans to return $600 million to auto insurance policyholders over the next two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

2020 Mazda CX-9 earns Top Safety Pick+ award

The 2020 Mazda CX-9 earned a Top Safety Pick+ award for not only withstanding crash tests, but also preventing them.

2020 Ford F-150, Ford Ranger pickups recalled for faulty shift cable

Ford is recalling certain 2020 trucks and full-size SUVs equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission

From Motor Authority:

Nissan Juke-R 2.0 concept, 2015 Goodwood Festival of Speed

The crazy GT-R-powered Nissan Juke-R can be yours for just over $700,000

Just five examples of the 690-horsepower Nissan Juke-R were built, and one of them is currently up for sale.

McLaren 765LT supercar bows with 755 horsepower, $358,000 price tag

McLaren's 720S just received the Long Tail treatment, meaning one of the best supercars around has been made better.

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan spy shots

Volkswagen's Tiguan is a great choice for young families looking for a roomy SUV but who are not quite ready to move up to a mid- or full-size offering.

From Green Car Reports:

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS concept

Mercedes-AMG EQS electric fastback could challenge Tesla Model S Plaid, Porsche Taycan

A high-performance electric Mercedes-AMG flagship could take the fast lane against Tesla, Porsche, BMW, Lucid, and Cadillac.

Put the EV in the garage: Solar driveways could power entire households

Platio claims to be the first company to embed solar tiles in a residential driveway. A 20-square-meter (215-square-foot) area of these tiles can handle the yearly energy demands of an average household, according to the company.

Tesla may soon offer in-app upgrade for basic Autopilot in early Model 3

Earlier Tesla Model 3 versions might soon get an option to upgrade to a basic version of Autopilot for a fee.