Auto insurers give cash back, Nissan Juke-R for sale, Mercedes EQS preview: What's New @ The Car Connection

Dean Winters as 'Mayhem' in Allstate ad campaign

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
April 7, 2020

Allstate and other auto insurers giving money back to drivers

Allstate plans to return $600 million to auto insurance policyholders over the next two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

2020 Mazda CX-9 earns Top Safety Pick+ award

The 2020 Mazda CX-9 earned a Top Safety Pick+ award for not only withstanding crash tests, but also preventing them.

2020 Ford F-150, Ford Ranger pickups recalled for faulty shift cable

Ford is recalling certain 2020 trucks and full-size SUVs equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission 

From Motor Authority:

Nissan Juke-R 2.0 concept, 2015 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Nissan Juke-R 2.0 concept, 2015 Goodwood Festival of Speed

The crazy GT-R-powered Nissan Juke-R can be yours for just over $700,000

Just five examples of the 690-horsepower Nissan Juke-R were built, and one of them is currently up for sale.

McLaren 765LT supercar bows with 755 horsepower, $358,000 price tag

McLaren's 720S just received the Long Tail treatment, meaning one of the best supercars around has been made better.

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan spy shots

Volkswagen's Tiguan is a great choice for young families looking for a roomy SUV but who are not quite ready to move up to a mid- or full-size offering.

From Green Car Reports:

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS concept

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS concept

Mercedes-AMG EQS electric fastback could challenge Tesla Model S Plaid, Porsche Taycan

A high-performance electric Mercedes-AMG flagship could take the fast lane against Tesla, Porsche, BMW, Lucid, and Cadillac. 

Put the EV in the garage: Solar driveways could power entire households

Platio claims to be the first company to embed solar tiles in a residential driveway. A 20-square-meter (215-square-foot) area of these tiles can handle the yearly energy demands of an average household, according to the company.

Tesla may soon offer in-app upgrade for basic Autopilot in early Model 3

Earlier Tesla Model 3 versions might soon get an option to upgrade to a basic version of Autopilot for a fee. 

 

 

 

