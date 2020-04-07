2020 Mazda CX-9 earns Top Safety Pick+ award

The 2020 Mazda CX-9 earned a Top Safety Pick+ award for not only withstanding crash tests, but also preventing them, the IIHS announced Monday.

Mazda's largest vehicle earned "Good" ratings on all six crash tests, and its automatic emergency braking system excelled at avoiding collisions with other vehicles in both 12 mph and 25 mph tests. It earned a mid-grade "Advanced" rating for automatically reducing speeds to avoid collisions with pedestrians.

For 2020, the Mazda CX-9 comes standard with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, and rear cross-traffic alerts.

The TSP+ award specifies CX-9s with LED projector headlights equipped on models built after December 2019. Those headlights were rated "Good," and earned the highest safety accolade from the independent testing agency funded by the insurance industry.

This is familiar territory for Mazda whose lineup now consists of mostly TSP or TSP+ award winners, which are recognized as the most rigorous safety testing in the industry. The 2020 CX-9 joins the 2020 Mazda 3, Mazda 6, CX-3, and CX-5 as TSP+ award winners. The new 2020 CX-30 small crossover earned a TSP award. The only Mazda to not earn TSP recognition is the MX-5 roadster, which has not been crash tested.