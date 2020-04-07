2020 Ford F-150, Ford Ranger pickups recalled for faulty shift cable

Ford is recalling certain 2020 trucks and full-size SUVs equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission, the automaker announced Tuesday.

A locking clip on the shift cable may not be fully seated during assembly. If a driver puts the vehicle in park, shuts off the engine, and walks away the truck might not be in Park and can unintentionally move, thereby increasing the risk of a crash. Vehicles equipped with a rotary gearshift dial are not affected.

The recall encompasses nearly 70,000 vehicles in North America, including more than 55,000 in the U.S. Since the vehicles were recently manufactured, they may not yet be in owners' hands.

Affected vehicles with the 10-speed automatic transmission include:

2020 Ford Ranger built from Feb. 28 to March 18;

2020 Ford F-150 built from Feb. 18 to March 19;

2020 Ford Expedition with the police package built from March 3 to 19.

Dealers will inspect and properly mount the shift cable locking clip. To check on the status of your vehicle, visit Ford's recall site.