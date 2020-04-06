Forester vs. Tiguan, Koenigsegg Gemera deconstructed, 2020 BMW 745e review: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan vs. 2020 Subaru Forester: Compare Crossover SUVs

The 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan and 2020 Subaru Forester are boxy compact crossovers with all-wheel drive and good safety ratings. Our comparison finds the Tiguan is larger and the Forester is a better value.

Nissan adds large vehicles to Takata airbag recall

Nissan is recalling large vans, SUVs, and trucks for a faulty driver-side airbag inflator that could rupture and spray metal fragments into the cabin and cause injury or death, the automaker announced last week.

Review update: The 2020 Lexus ES 300h shelters drivers in the right place

Long-distance journeys may have settled into your mind, in this time of sheltering in place. One day we'll be able to drive far, far away—and for that day your shopping list could start and begin with the 2020 Lexus ES 300h Ultra Luxury.

From Motor Authority:

Koenigsegg Gemera design

How Koenigsegg's 3-cylinder engine makes 600 horsepower

The Koenigsegg Gemera is a four-seat hypercar that can do 0-62 mph in a claimed 1.9 seconds, but perhaps the most remarkable thing about this Swedish rocket ship is its 2.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-3, which makes a staggering 600 horsepower.

2021 BMW 5-Series Touring spy shots

The BMW 5-Series is currently into its seventh generation and the latest model will soon reach the midway point in its life cycle. In BMW tradition, the car will receive a facelift to keep it looking and feeling fresh over the second half of its life.

Tesla created a ventilator out of Model 3 parts to help the coronavirus pandemic

Tesla is one of several automakers attempting to retool factories to build ventilators in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Silicon Valley firm released a video showing how it plans to use Model 3 parts to make a ventilator.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 BMW 745e xDrive - drive review

First drive review: 2020 BMW 745e plug-in hybrid luxury sedan goes your own way, all so posh

The BMW 7-Series plug-in hybrid drops its mpg, boost its electric range slightly, and becomes a much better-driving luxury sedan.

McLaren plug-in hybrid sports car could have 20-mile electric range, arrives late 2020

The sports car maker McLaren is reportedly developing a plug-in hybrid that will focus a little more on electric range and efficiency.

Future Hyundai electric cars might clean the air while they charge

Electric cars produce no "tailpipe" emissions, but what if they could also help clean up existing air pollution? The Hyundai Prophecy concept shows a way for future electric cars to gain that ability.