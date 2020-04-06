Nissan adds large vehicles to Takata airbag recall

2015 Nissan Armada

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
April 6, 2020

Nissan is recalling large vans, SUVs, and trucks for a faulty driver-side airbag inflator that could rupture and spray metal fragments into the cabin and cause injury or death, the automaker announced last week.

In paperwork filed with the NHTSA, Nissan said 216,678 vehicles were affected but there were no known incidents. The issue is unique to PSDI-5D front driver airbag inflators made in Mexico by Takata, the now bankrupt airbag supplier responsible for the largest recall in automotive history. While this recall sounds similar to the approximately 63 million airbags recalled since 2016 in vehicles made by more than two dozen automakers, Nissan says this is unique.   

Affected vehicles include:

2011-2012 Infiniti QX56

2013-2015 Nissan Armada

2013-2015 Nissan Titan

2012-2017 Nissan NV cargo and passenger van

Owners will be notified by mail before the end of May to bring in their faulty vehicles. Dealers will replace the front driver airbag inflator with a new inflator for free. To see if your vehicle is included, visit the Takata airbag recall page at the NHTSA or visit Nissan's recall site.

