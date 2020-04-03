Meals on Wheels delivers connections, Mazda turns 100, GM to build Hondas: What's New @ The Car Connection

Wheel Connections: Meals on Wheels deliver more than food during coronavirus shutdown

Kathy Kreidler and her Subaru Forester have delivered thousands of meals to home-bound seniors so far, and the need is only getting greater.

When does a three-row small crossover make sense?

Grandparents, nannies, an involved aunt, uncle, sibling, or family friend—anyone who might need to haul some grade-schoolers now and again would appreciate the extra versatility offered in the 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata 100th Anniversary Special Edition and R360

Mazda marks centennial with special-edition series

Mazda turned 100 in 2020 and marked the occasion with special-edition versions of every model in its lineup.

Audi rules out battery-electric A8 flagship sedan

Audi had considered turning the A8 into an EV but has decided that electric SUVs are a better bet.

2021 BMW 2-Series Active Tourer spy shots

The redesigned 2-Series Active Tourer will boast a new platform capable of packing battery-electric powertrains.

From Green Car Reports:

GM modular electric vehicle platform

Future Honda electric vehicles will be co-developed with GM, could have Super Cruise

General Motors' electric-vehicle platform revealed last month will be the foundation for two future Honda electric vehicles, the automakers jointly announced Thursday.

Tesla made more than 100,000 vehicles in Q1 2020, its best start to a year yet

Tesla on Thursday reported that it had produced nearly 103,000 vehicles from its two plants in the first three months of 2020, its most prolific first quarter to date and ahead of analysts' expectations.

Lordstown Endurance electric pickup prototype: In-wheel motor goes off-road

The electric trucks due to be made at a former GM plant in Ohio could be delayed due to suppliers and partners, Lordstown Motors suggested.



