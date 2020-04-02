Mazda crossover or hatch? Camry TRD Pro is kid approved, Lucid claims 400-mile range: What's New @ The Car Connection

April 2, 2020

2020 Mazda CX-30 vs. 2020 Mazda 3 hatchback: Compare Cars

Mazda has presented a curious case with its small cars. Following the evolutionary chart of the Mazda3 hatchback leads to a split in what we can now call the Crossover Era.

2021 Genesis G80 preview

When it goes on sale late this year, the 2021 Genesis G80 mid-size luxury sedan will share much with the recently introduced 2021 Genesis GV80 crossover SUV, including a gorgeous interior loaded with all the latest technology. 

From Motor Authority:

2020 Toyota Camry TRD

2020 Toyota Camry TRD

Review update: The 2020 Toyota Camry TRD passes dad test, kid approved

Funny thing about kids: They are a blank slate without preconceived notions of the reputations of models and brands. They also have no filter and an uncanny ability to be blunt. In the eyes of a child, the 2020 Toyota Camry TRD “looks like a race car.”

2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost spy shots

Get ready for a second generation of the Rolls-Royce Ghost, a car you'd buy if you're filthy rich but not an all-out baller.

Hardcore versions of Cadillac CT4 and CT5 could be on GM's delayed vehicles list

General Motors in late March sent a note to suppliers requesting they stop preparations for planned updates to several key models as a result of the Covid-19 coronavirus lockdowns. 

From Green Car Reports:

Lucid Air range test video

Lucid Air range test video

Lucid Air electric sedan prototype covers 400+ highway miles, company teases

In a company-produced video, Lucid claims to have done the full loop from San Francisco to LA—plus some extra—with just one charging stop. 

Karma boasts its extended-range EV platform is very, very flexible

Karma Automotive is touting its new platform for extended-range electric vehicles, which the California-based company claims can be used for a variety of different vehicle types.

Rivian reports delay for electric trucks, provides look inside Illinois factory

The well-funded future electric truck maker has been prepping its Illinois factory on schedule but reports a pandemic-induced delay.

 

 

 

